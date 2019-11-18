Investigation picking up steam after IRS whistleblower claims political appointee meddled with audit of Trump or Pence tax returns
U.S. Senate investigators are probing a whistleblower’s complaint charging that a political appointee may have “meddled” with an IRS audit of either President Donald Trump’s or Vice President Mike Pence’s taxes, or the returns of both.
Of note is the investigation is bipartisan, and is moving forward, The Washington Post reports.
Investigators are on the staffs of both Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Vice Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR).
Staffers met with the whistleblower last month and follow up interviews are being scheduled.
The whistleblower is identified only as a “career IRS official.”
Last month the whistleblower reportedly said they were “told at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit.”
Trump’s pardoning of convicted war criminals is a ‘serious threat to the military he professes to love’: retired US Marine Colonel
In an op-ed published over at Just Security this Monday, retired US Marine Col. David Lapan accused President Trump of "damaging our military" with his recent interventions in military justice cases involving US servicemembers convicted of war crimes.
This Friday, Trump cleared three service members who had been accused of or convicted of war crimes, directly refuting military leaders who sought to bring them to justice. As The New York Times points out, all three servicemembers have been praised by conservative lawmakers and commentators who have portrayed them as heroes unfairly maligned for actions taken during the complicated process of war.
‘Disgusting, trashy and pathetic’: George Conway rains hell on Nikki Haley for calling Trump ‘truthful’
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, rained hell on former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday over her description of President Donald Trump as "truthful."
The spat started when Haley bashed Conway after he referred to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-MI) as "lying trash" last week.
"This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting," Haley complained on Twitter. "What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone 'trash.'"
Conway did not hold back in his reply.
"Oh, Nikki Haley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, Donald Trump, was a 'truthful' man," he said. "That's the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic -- utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty."