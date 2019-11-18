Investigation picking up steam after IRS whistleblower claims political appointee meddled with audit of Trump or Pence tax returns

U.S. Senate investigators are probing a whistleblower’s complaint charging that a political appointee may have “meddled” with an IRS audit of either President Donald Trump’s or Vice President Mike Pence’s taxes, or the returns of both.

Of note is the investigation is bipartisan, and is moving forward, The Washington Post reports.

Investigators are on the staffs of both Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Vice Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Staffers met with the whistleblower last month and follow up interviews are being scheduled.

The whistleblower is identified only as a “career IRS official.”

Last month the whistleblower reportedly said they were “told at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit.”