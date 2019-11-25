Iran rejects US order to pay $180 million over Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaia’s jailing
Iran on Monday rejected a US court order for Tehran to pay $180 million in damages to a Washington Post reporter for jailing him on espionage charges.
Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was released in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States.
On Friday, a US district court judge ordered damages be paid to Rezaian and his family in compensation for pain and suffering as well as economic losses.
The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman described the journalist’s decision to seek damages as “strange”.
“Mr Jason Rezaian… was a security convict and the Islamic Republic of Iran commuted his (sentence of maximum punishment) to imprisonment,” said spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
“He was pardoned and despite having an open case… he was released,” Mousavi told a news conference in Tehran.
“For him to go there and lodge a complaint and for American courts to lavishly determine such figures” was a course of action that Iran “rejects”, said Mousavi.
“This was a favour that the Islamic Republic of Iran did for him,” he said, adding that he could have been kept behind bars and punished more severely.
Mousavi said Iran could itself take similar legal action against the United States, without elaborating.
Relations between arch-foes Tehran and Washington plunged to a new low in May last year when the US withdrew from an international accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.
Rezaian and three other Americans were released on January 16, 2016, the day the nuclear agreement entered into force.
Your political views can predict how you pronounce certain words: study
Politics can predict the TV shows we watch, the shops we frequent and the places we live.
But what about the way we speak?
In a recent study, I was able to show how your political orientation can influence how you pronounce certain words.
How members of America’s two parties view the country – and its place in the world – might explain this phenomenon.
Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
Rescuers were struggling Sunday to save 14,600 sheep loaded on a cargo ship that capsized in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, they said.
The Queen Hind bound for Saudi Arabia overturned for yet unknown reasons shortly after leaving Romania's Midia port.
The crew of 20 Syrians and one Lebanese were rescued, together with 32 sheep, two of which were pulled from the water, said Ana-Maria Stoica, a spokeswoman for the rescue services.
"The rescue operation is ongoing... We hope that the sheep inside the ship's hold are still alive," she told AFP.
More than 800 scholars and activists sign open letter demanding US end support for Bolivia’s right-wing coup regime
"What is happening in Bolivia is highly undemocratic and we are witnessing some of the worst human rights violations at the hands of the military and the police since the transition to civilian government in the early 1980s."
More than 800 academics, activists, and public figures published an open letter Sunday demanding that the United States and the international community end its support for the right-wing, anti-Indigenous regime in Bolivia that seized power following the military's ouster of former President Evo Morales.