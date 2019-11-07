Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in new stepback from deal
Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran on Thursday in a new step back from its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
Engineers began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the plant’s mothballed enrichment centrifuges in “the first minutes of Thursday”, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said.
The suspension of uranium enrichment at the long secret plant was one of the restrictions Iran had agreed to on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of UN sanctions.
Iran’s announcement that it would resume enrichment at the Fordow plant from midnight (2030 GMT Wednesday) had drawn a chorus of concern from the remaining parties to the troubled agreement.
Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been trying to salvage the hard-won deal since Washington abandoned it in May last year and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.
They say Iran’s phased suspension of its obligations under the deal since May makes that more difficult.
The resumption of enrichment at Fordow is Iran’s fourth move away from the deal.
Uranium enrichment is the sensitive process that produces fuel for nuclear power plants but also, in highly extended form, the fissile core for a warhead.
Iran is now enriching uranium to 4.5 percent, exceeding the 3.67 percent limit set by the 2015 deal but less than the 20 percent level it had previously operated to and far less than the 90 percent level required for a warhead.
Iran has always denied any military dimension to its nuclear program.
It has been at pains to emphasize that all of the steps it has taken are transparent and swiftly reversible if the remaining parties to the agreement find a way to get round US sanctions.
“All these activities have been carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” the Iranian nuclear organisation said.
A source close to the UN watchdog told AFP that it has inspectors on the ground in Fordow and would report “very rapidly” on the steps taken by Iran.
– UN inspector told to leave –
Iran revealed on Thursday that it had withdrawn the credentials of one IAEA inspector last week after she triggered an alarm at the gate to Iran’s other enrichment plant at Natanz, raising suspicion she was carrying a “suspect product”.
It did not specify what the product was or whether it had actually been found in the inspector’s possession.
But it promised that its representative to the IAEA would deliver a detailed a report on the incident at a special meeting on Iran at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna later on Thursday.
The resumption of enrichment at Fordow comes after the passing of a deadline it set for the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement to come up with a mechanism that would allow foreign firms to continue doing business with Iran without incurring US penalties.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern about Tehran’s announcements but said European powers should do their part.
“They are demanding that Iran fulfill all (obligations) without exception but are not giving anything in return,” he told reporters in Moscow.
The Kremlin has previously called sanctions against Iran “unprecedented and illegal”.
– European concern –
French President Emmanuel Macron said Iran had made “grave” decisions and its resumption of uranium enrichment was a “profound change” from Tehran’s previous position.
“I will have discussions in the coming days, including with the Iranians, and we must collectively draw the consequences,” Macron said during a trip to Beijing.
The next few weeks will be dedicated to increasing pressure on Iran to return within the framework of the pact, the French president said, adding that this must be “accompanied by an easing of some sanctions”.
“A return to normal can only take place if the United States and Iran agree to reopen a sort of trust agenda” and dialogue, Macron said, adding that he would discuss the issue with Trump.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain remained committed to a negotiated way forward but demanded that Iran abide by its obligations.
“We want to find a way forward through constructive international dialogue but Iran needs to stand by the commitments it made and urgently return to full compliance,” he said.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Iran must roll back its “unacceptable” decision to resume enrichment at Fordow.
“We call on Iran to reverse all steps taken since July and return to full compliance with its commitments,” Maas told reporters in Berlin.
Breaking Banner
‘The truth looked bad for Donald Trump’: Here are 5 stunning moments from the first day of Roger Stone’s trial
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, finally faced a jury of his peers on Wednesday as the first full day of his trial began.
He stands accused of lying to Congress, obstructing Congress, and witness tampering in the course of the Russia investigation. Stone, who has spent a career billing himself as a political "dirty trickster" and is known for, among other things, proudly showing off a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, denies the allegations.
But the U.S. Justice Department maintains it has substantial documentary evidence to prove its allegations, and it began to make its case to the jury on Wednesday, some of which had already been laid out in Stone's indictment.
Breaking Banner
NYTimes’ Maggie Haberman nails Trump’s wrong claim ‘fact-checkers’ were once people who called to check facts
President Donald Trump posted a strange and false tweet after midnight Thursday claiming that fact-checkers were once people who called to "check the facts." It was something that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman found disturbing because there will be people who believe him.
"Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as 'Fact Checkers' would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use 'Fact Checkers' anymore, they just write whatever they want!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1192307362331119617
"It’s scary how many people will read this tweet and believe this is a) true or b) reflective of how reporting process works," Haberman tweeted.
French film icon Catherine Deneuve suffers stroke — but is expected to recover
The veteran French actress Catherine Deneuve is in a Paris hospital after suffering a small stroke, her family told AFP Wednesday.
The 76-year-old screen icon who made her name in such classic films as Luis Bunuel's "Belle de Jour", Roman Polanski's "Repulsion" and Jacques Demy's "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", had a "very limited stroke which is reversible", her family said in a statement.
"Happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while," said the statement, issued on behalf of her family by her agent Claire Blondel.
Deneuve is arguably the most famous French actress of all time, having starred in more than 100 films, most recently alongside Juliette Binoche in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth".