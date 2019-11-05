Iran says to resume enrichment at underground plant
President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran in its latest step back from a troubled 2015 agreement with major powers.
The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the restrictions on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
But Washington’s abandonment of the deal in May last year followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions prompted Iran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments in May this year.
Rouhani recalled that under the terms of the agreement Iran had retained more than 1,000 centrifuges at the plant which had been running empty since it went into effect.
“Starting from tomorrow (Wednesday), we will begin injecting (uranium hexafluoride) gas at Fordo,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.
Iran said the whole process would be carried out transparently witnessed by inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The move is the fourth announced by Iran since it began responding to Washington’s abandonment of its commitments.
Iran has repeatedly warned the remaining parties to the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — that the agreement can only be rescued if they help it circumvent US sanctions.
European governments have strived to come up with a mechanism that would allow foreign firms to continue to do business with Iran without incurring US penalties.
But to Iran’s mounting frustration, their efforts have so far failed to have any significant impact.
The European Union warned Monday that its continued support for the deal depended on Tehran fulfilling its commitments.
Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, said the bloc “remains committed” to the nuclear deal.
“We have continued to urge Iran to reverse such steps without delay and to refrain from other measures that would undermine the nuclear deal,” Kocijancic told reporters in Brussels.
“But we have also been consistent in saying that our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran.”
Japan’s kabuki harnesses the Force for Star Wars performance
From a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars is coming to a traditional Japanese kabuki theatre stage for a one-off performance in Tokyo celebrating the blockbuster cinema series.
Kabuki actors will swap their samurai swords for lightsabers to perform the adaptation of the wildly popular series later this month, ahead the release of the final film in the main Star Wars saga.
Ichikawa Ebizo, among the biggest names in Japan's heavily choreographed kabuki world, will star as Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo, who is drawn to the dark side.The performance on November 28 at an undisclosed location in Tokyo is shrouded in secrecy, but will feature key moments from recent installments of the series, the Japanese arm of Disney said in a statement.
Disney said it plans to invite at least 25 couples to the performance, which will also be live-streamed.
‘Read the transcript’ T-shirt defense by Trump campaign brutally fact-checked by MSNBC’s Brian Williams
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams offered a harsh fact check of President Donald Trump's latest defense.
"Read the transcript," is the president's latest mantra.
Trump supporters wore T-shirts with the same message at a Monday night campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky.
"It was impossible to miss the T-shirts saying 'read the transcript' -- except that we can’t," he noted.
"As the president knows, it was never released, just this summary. What we know is not the exact wording that the president used when speaking on the telephone with the president of Ukraine," he explained.
Seth Meyers hilariously reveals what a GOP ‘freedom to vote’ bill would look like
Comedian Seth Meyers scolded Republicans for the latests defenses of President Donald Trump.
The host played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News.
"You have to accept that President Trump is president," Graham said. "That's the problem, they don't accept that President Trump won the election and America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet."
"This is an unfair process being driven by sore-losers," Graham added.
Meyers fact-checked the South Carolina Republican.
"They're sore losers? They won the midterms," Meyers reminded.
"You guys are the ones who, whenever you lose, pass a bunch of laws making it harder to vote," he said. "That's why Republicans love Voter I.D. and gerrymandering so much."