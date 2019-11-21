Quantcast
Is Greta Thunberg a time traveler ‘here to save us’ from climate emergency’? 120-year-old photo sparks flood of conspiracy theories

Published

21 mins ago

on

Is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg a time traveler “here to save us” from the global climate emergency?

A photo taken during the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush in Yukon, Canada features a child that so closely resembles the world renowned climate campaigner that some Twitter users initially dismissed it as a fake.

But the 120-year-old photo was sourced to the University of Washington’s Special Collections archive, leading many to jokingly conclude that Thunberg is a time traveler who arrived in 2019 to warn the world about the planetary climate crisis.

Thunberg, whose activism sparked a global youth-led climate movement, is currently sailing across the Atlantic after spending more than two months in the United States.

“We had to slow the boat down to avoid some really rough weather ahead, but now we’re back on track at full speed,” Thunberg tweeted Thursday. “Hopefully we will arrive in Lisbon, Portugal, sometime in early December.”

So we know what continent she’s headed to now. The only serious question left to consider is this: Will she arrive in time?

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
