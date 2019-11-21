Is Greta Thunberg a time traveler ‘here to save us’ from climate emergency’? 120-year-old photo sparks flood of conspiracy theories
Is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg a time traveler “here to save us” from the global climate emergency?
A photo taken during the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush in Yukon, Canada features a child that so closely resembles the world renowned climate campaigner that some Twitter users initially dismissed it as a fake.
But the 120-year-old photo was sourced to the University of Washington’s Special Collections archive, leading many to jokingly conclude that Thunberg is a time traveler who arrived in 2019 to warn the world about the planetary climate crisis.
120-year-old photo sparks theories that climate activist & environmental heroine, @GretaThunberg , is, in fact, a ‘time-travel’ who has traveled thru time to save our planet! Wishing her all the best and success in her mission to save the Earth. We can use the help we can get! https://t.co/YCJ35l4irh
— Dean Friedman (@DeanFriedman) November 21, 2019
So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk
— Jack – J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019
greta being a time traveler sent to save us from ourselves is the only conspiracy theory i want to hear about https://t.co/1IS1VpEyPD
— Tyler Sloan (@tesloan) November 21, 2019
Thunberg, whose activism sparked a global youth-led climate movement, is currently sailing across the Atlantic after spending more than two months in the United States.
“We had to slow the boat down to avoid some really rough weather ahead, but now we’re back on track at full speed,” Thunberg tweeted Thursday. “Hopefully we will arrive in Lisbon, Portugal, sometime in early December.”
So we know what continent she’s headed to now. The only serious question left to consider is this: Will she arrive in time?
Giuliani brags he’s still pushing for Ukraine to implicate Biden — even as Trump faces impeachment
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani bragged that he was in contact with multiple Ukrainian officials on the same day that European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland threw him and the president under the bus in his impeachment testimony.
Commentary
These are the looney CrowdStrike conspiracy claims that Fiona Hill just debunked in her bombshell testimony
Anyone who has spent a lot of time listening to right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars program has heard about the CrowdStrike conspiracy theory —which claims that during the 2016 presidential election, Democrats conspired with the cyber-security firm CrowdStrike to hack the Democratic National Committee (DNC), frame the Russian government for the hack and undermine Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. And the CrowdStrike theory plays a major role in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, who specifically mentioned CrowdStrike when, on July 25, he tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
Is Greta Thunberg a time traveler ‘here to save us’ from climate emergency’? 120-year-old photo sparks flood of conspiracy theories
Is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg a time traveler "here to save us" from the global climate emergency?
A photo taken during the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush in Yukon, Canada features a child that so closely resembles the world renowned climate campaigner that some Twitter users initially dismissed it as a fake.
But the 120-year-old photo was sourced to the University of Washington's Special Collections archive, leading many to jokingly conclude that Thunberg is a time traveler who arrived in 2019 to warn the world about the planetary climate crisis.