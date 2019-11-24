‘It was Russia’: Chris Wallace gives live fact check to GOP senator who says Ukraine could have hacked election
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was corrected by Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday after he said Ukraine could have been behind interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that President Donald Trump and his supporters have wrongly said that Ukraine could be behind the 2016 election interference.
“Was it Russia or Ukraine?” Wallace asked Kennedy after noting that Fiona Hill had rebuked GOP lawmakers for suggesting Ukraine was behind the attack.
“I don’t know,” Kennedy replied. “Nor do you, nor do any of us, nor do any of us.”
“The entire intelligence community says it was Russia!” Wallace interrupted.
“Right,” Kennedy agreed. “But it could also be Ukraine. I’m not saying that I know one way or the other. I’m saying that [Fiona Hill] is entitled to her opinion but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered.”
“Republicans in the House wanted to call a witness, a DNC political operative who lobbied the Ukrainian Embassy to be involved, to get involved in the 2016 election,” Kennedy remarked. “We don’t know if Ukraine did that, we don’t know to what extent because they won’t let the president offer his evidence.”
“And that’s why I’ll say once again, the absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence if you’re not allowed to call your own witnesses,” the senator complained.
Watch the video below from Fox News Sunday.
