‘It’s embarrassing’: Lifelong GOP voter tells CNN he’s humiliated by Republicans’ defenses of Trump

A lifelong Republican voter from Arizona this week told CNN that he’s felt humiliated watching the GOP defend President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings this week.

In an interview with CNN, registered Republican Boyce O’Brien said that he’s been “so disappointed” watching the way GOP lawmakers have bent over backwards to make excuses for the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It’s embarrassing to me to be affiliated with it at this point,” said O’Brien, who acknowledges that he couldn’t stomach voting for Trump in 2016 despite backing past nominees George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney. “My hope they’ll finally develop a backbone and stand up for what’s right.”

In the same segment, Arizona resident Carly Rebuck told CNN that while she was once a Republican due in part to her admiration for the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), she has since switched to being a Democrat.

“I don’t recognize the Republican Party as it is right now!” she said while watching impeachment hearings unfold.

Watch the video below.