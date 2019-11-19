Jake Tapper catches Trump lying about his ‘highest ever’ poll numbers: ‘That’s not remotely true at all’
CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday called out President Donald Trump and the White House for spreading misinformation about the impeachment inquiry.
Following a morning of testimony from Jennifer Williams and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Trump claimed that “Republicans are killing it” in the impeachment hearings. And he said that his approval polls were at record highs.
“That’s not remotely true at all,” Tapper explained before checking in with correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who reported on reaction from the White House.
“Kaitlan, bottom half of the quote from the White House press secretary, she said Vindman and Williams testified that the president didn’t commit any crime?” Tapper asked after Collins read the statement.
Collins double-checked her notes.
“Both witnesses testified the transcript they released of that late July call was accurate and nothing President Trump has done or said amounts to bribery or any other crime,” Collin said, reading the White House remarks.
“She saying that they said that?” Tapper said incredulously.
“Yes,” Collins replied.
“They didn’t say that,” the CNN host objected. “They didn’t say that at all.”
In fact, the witnesses testified that Trump made inappropriate demands for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
Watch the video below from CNN.
