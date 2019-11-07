Jake Tapper explains why Pence’s denial of 25th Amendment bombshell isn’t much of a denial

According to Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson, a claim in an upcoming tell-all book that says he was potentially open to using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office is “fake news.”

Excerpts from The Warning, written by an anonymous Trump administration official, say top White House aides believed Pence would support using the 25th Amendment if a majority of the Cabinet agreed to it. But CNN’s Jake Tapper says that Pence isn’t actually rebutting what’s in the excerpt.

“It doesn’t say that Vice President Pence discussed the 25th Amendment,” Tapper said this Thursday. “What I was told by a source close to the publishing of this book is that [the Huffington Post reporter] who first broke the story last night, is that his reporting is accurate. That reporting says, according to Anonymous, did a back of the envelope tally of which cabinet officials might sign off on the 25th Amendment to get rid of President Trump.”

“Now, we should point out that these discussions were never formalized, the cabinet was never polled on this issue in any formal way, and it never came to Vice President Pence, so when he says he never discussed it, that’s entirely possible but not at all inconsistent with this excerpt.”

Watch the segment below: