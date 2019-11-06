James Comey says impeachment will show whether Republicans obey their oath of office in new op-ed
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Wednesday, former FBI Director James Comey declared that members of Congress will “soon have to reconcile President Trump’s behavior with their oaths of office.”
“The Constitution’s command that officeholders commit to ‘support this Constitution’ was so obvious that the Founders considered leaving it out,” Comey writes. “But they decided to include it as a reminder, down through the ages, of the core responsibility of government service.”
According to Comey, the president’s oath of office has always been “slightly different” from Congress because of the “unique responsibilities to the rule of law” the Office of the President holds.
“The president must promise not just to protect and defend the Constitution, but also to ‘faithfully execute the office of president of the United States.’ And there is the problem for Trump, and every senator and representative.”
Comey then directly cited the example of President Trump’s infamous phone call with the president of Ukraine.
“If Congress passes a law giving a vulnerable ally hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid desperately needed to fend off a relentless Russia, and the president of the United States uses that money to coerce the desperate ally to provide electoral dirt on his likely opponent, is the president faithfully executing his office? And if the president conditions White House meetings on acquiring the same foreign dirt to help him get reelected?”
“The answers are obvious,” he declared.
If it indeed turns out that Trump “used the power and money of the United States to coerce a foreign nation into helping him get reelected,” then senators and representatives must act, Comey writes.
“The commitment has not changed; it is as old as this nation. If oaths and promises, the bedrock of the rule of law, are to mean anything, the senator and his colleagues will need to explain how they square their solemn promises with Trump’s actions.”
Read Comey’s full op-ed here.
Featured image via Brookings Institution/Flickr
CNN
CNN’s Jim Acosta lays out damning record of how Trump’s allies have changed their story on Ukraine
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through how dramatically President Donald Trump and his allies have changed their story on the Ukraine scandal as new facts have emerged.
"The White House is bracing for the upcoming public hearings in the inquiry, and getting more nervous about the newly-released testimony from senior officials, like the top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who revised his recollections to say there was a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president. But aides to the president still don't see a quid pro quo ... The presidents' loyalists are changing their tune on the inquiry, now claiming the administration was too incoherent engage in a quid pro quo."
Breaking Banner
Saudi royals used ex-Twitter employees to help spy on political enemies: Justice Department
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Justice Department is charging two former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, in an alleged scheme to help the government of Saudi Arabia spy on the accounts of their political enemies.
Abouammo, a U.S. citizen, is accused of spying on the Twitter accounts of three users that discussed the regime, and falsifying an invoice to obstruct federal law enforcement. Alzabarah, a Saudi national, allegedly gained the personal information of over 6,000 accounts in 2015 for the government of Riyadh, including that of dissident Omar Abdulaziz. Ahmed Almutairi, a second Saudi citizen, allegedly acted as a liaison between these two employees and the Saudi government.
Breaking Banner
‘Trump has cheated since he was 20 years old’: Biographer warns the pattern will continue in 2020 race
At the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is the issue of the administration seeking foreign election interference to essentially "cheat" in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, who wrote the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday to expect the president to continue seeking to cheat in his re-election bid.
"Can you imagine any scenario where Republicans are forced by the fact patterns, by public opinion, to call down there and say we’ve got to censor you, we’ve got to do something," Wallace asked.