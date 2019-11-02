Quantcast
Connect with us

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacation with Russian oligarch to save Trump campaign: Mueller memo

Published

3 mins ago

on

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacationing with a Russian oligarch to fire Paul Manafort and save Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, according memos created during the course of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

BuzzFeed News news obtained the memos after pursuing five separate Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

The memo said Steve “Bannon knew Kushner was on vacation off the coast of Croatia with a Russian billionaire when Bannon took over the campaign.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kushner was with Wendy Deng, the Russian billionaire, and the Russian’s girlfriend,” the memo continued. “Bannon said his friends in the intelligence community said the girlfriend was ‘questionable.'”

Deng is the ex-wife of Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch.

“Bannon called Kushner and told him to come back from vacation. They had 85 days to go, no money and they needed Kushner to come back and fire Paul Manafort,” the memo stated.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacation with Russian oligarch to save Trump campaign: Mueller memo

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacationing with a Russian oligarch to fire Paul Manafort and save Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, according memos created during the course of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

BuzzFeed News news obtained the memos after pursuing five separate Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

The memo said Steve "Bannon knew Kushner was on vacation off the coast of Croatia with a Russian billionaire when Bannon took over the campaign."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Washington Post bombshell documents how Trump fell for the conspiracy theory that caused impeachment

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post published an explosive, 1,400-word story on President Donald Trump's views on Ukraine.

The report was headlined, "A presidential loathing for Ukraine is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry."

"In Trump’s mind, the officials said, Ukraine’s entire leadership had colluded with the Democrats to undermine his 2016 presidential campaign," The Post reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Bolton is now a ‘born-again Never Trumper’: Conservative expects ‘devastating insider’s indictment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

The Never Trump movement could effectively veto President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, a conservative argued in The New York Times on Saturday.

Columnist Bret Stephens, who considers himself to be a Never Trump conservative, said it was a "badge of honor" to be called "scum" by President Donald Trump.

The president has publicly called for his administration to blacklist Never Trumpers.

It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them!

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image