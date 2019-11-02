Jared Kushner was recalled from vacation with Russian oligarch to save Trump campaign: Mueller memo

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacationing with a Russian oligarch to fire Paul Manafort and save Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, according memos created during the course of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

BuzzFeed News news obtained the memos after pursuing five separate Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

The memo said Steve “Bannon knew Kushner was on vacation off the coast of Croatia with a Russian billionaire when Bannon took over the campaign.”

“Kushner was with Wendy Deng, the Russian billionaire, and the Russian’s girlfriend,” the memo continued. “Bannon said his friends in the intelligence community said the girlfriend was ‘questionable.'”

Deng is the ex-wife of Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch.

“Bannon called Kushner and told him to come back from vacation. They had 85 days to go, no money and they needed Kushner to come back and fire Paul Manafort,” the memo stated.

