The United States intelligence community is united in the conclusion that it was Russia that interred in America’s 2016 presidential election.

But Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro said that 2016 election interference “apparently” started in Ukraine.

The conspiracy theory underlying the false claim resulted in President Donald Trump seeking foreign election interference from Ukraine, the scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Pirro also said Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Geoge Kent is a “bozo.”

Video of Pirro’s opening was posted on Twitter by President Donald Trump: