Jeff Sessions expected to announce he’s running for the Alabama Senate again

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny is reporting that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce that he’s running for the U.S. Senate Thursday.

Sessions resigned from the Senate to join President Donald Trump’s team. He and Trump ultimately had a very public falling out as Sessions recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Sessions told Zeleny that he reached a decision over the last several days and hired his consulting firm Wednesday, according to one official.

He will face off against Democrat Doug Jones, who beat disgraced Judge Roy Moore, who was accused of child molestation during the special election. Moore is running again with several other Republicans in the race.