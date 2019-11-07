Jeff Sessions kicks off Senate run by relentlessly sucking up to president who fired him
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who served as a senator for Alabama before being appointed, is now running to reclaim that seat in 2020 — and he is out with an ad buttering up President Donald Trump.
Which, noted MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, is distinctly odd to watch, given that Trump despises him.
“Sessions has one big problem, the president hates his guts, just hates him. And he hates him because just about the only thing that Jeff Sessions did right as attorney general was to recuse himself from the Russia investigation over his contacts with the Russian ambassador. And ever since then, Trump has blamed Sessions for his plight. Announcing his candidacy just minutes ago, Sessions released an ad seemingly targeted to a man who is not an Alabama voter, but could have a huge impact on his campaign.”
“Did I write a tell-all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time,” said Sessions in the ad. “The president’s doing a great job for America and Alabama, and he has my strong support.”
“That’s the ad,” said Hayes. “Now, that is probably, I’m just guessing, not going to appease the president. NBC news reports it has been made clear to Sessions that Trump intends to campaign against him. According to the Washington Post, Trump has even joked to senators and White House aides that he would move to Alabama and compete against Sessions himself in the primary, which would be weird and, I guess, interesting. So now the question is, will the president go to war against perhaps the person most likely to carry the state for Republicans?”
Watch below:
Rachel Maddow reads shocking excerpts from new book by ‘anonymous’ White House official
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Thursday read excerpts from a new book by the senior White House official who wrote an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times.
The September 5, 2018 column was titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
The official has a new book coming out, titled, A Warning.
The host noted the new book has a "different tone" than the op-ed.
"This author is now essentially saying that if you were comforted at all by the fact there were officials inside this administration who were keeping things on track and thwarting the president’s worst and most misguided impulses, you maybe shouldn’t be comforted by that anymore, because that may no longer be the case," Maddow explained. "And even if it is the case there are people trying, it may not be enough."
Judiciary chairman expects voters to watch ‘riveting’ impeachment hearings — that may result in Trump’s removal
The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee explained how televised impeachment hearings could result in Senate Republicans choosing to remove Trump from office when voting following the Senate trial.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC's Chris Hayes.
"Do you see the process as possibly ending in the removal of the president of the United States?" Hayes asked. "Is that a live possibility in your mind?"
"I think it is a possibility," Nadler replied. "I don’t know how to estimate the possibility, but I would certainly say it’s not a zero possibility."
Maddow reports that Eric Holder may be the next candidate to mount a late presidential bid
Billionaire former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg is reportedly laying the groundwork for a late entry into the Democratic presidential primary.
But he is not the only one considering a last-minute bid. On Thursday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reported that President Barack Obama's former attorney general, Eric Holder, is also in talks with campaign consultants about whether to enter the race himself.
"Interestingly, lots of ripples of speculation about other Democratic candidates who might still get in if Mike Bloomberg’s apparent move here can be seen as a sign that actually it’s not too late for more Democrats to get into the race to try to win this nomination," said Maddow. "I will just mention that our Pulitzer Prize-winning colleague Eugene Robinson reported online tonight that ... former Attorney general Eric Holder has been talking to strategists about whether he ought to get in the race as well."