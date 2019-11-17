Jim Jordan childishly refuses to condemn Trump’s Ukraine call: ‘Democrats have been out to get the president’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday argued that President Donald Trump should not be impeached because he never completed his quid pro quo with Ukraine.
During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan explained that Trump only released aid to Ukraine after a whistleblower came forward with allegations that he was trying to bribe the country’s president to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
“Most important, the Ukrainians did nothing, as far as investigations go, to get the aid released,” Jordan opined. “There was never this quid pro quo, that the Democrats all promise existed before President Trump released the phone call.”
“Facts will never change,” the congressman ranted. “That’s the funny thing about facts they don’t change, the fact we have the transcript and no linkage of any type of a security assistance dollars for an investigation in the call, two guys on the call, [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] said no pressure and no linkage, the Ukrainians didn’t know the aid was held at the time.”
Brennan interrupted: “I understand you say the aid was released. But to put a fine point on it, are you comfortable with the investigation that was requested?”
“I thought we were supposed to be looking into potential impact on the 2016 election and, and foreign countries involvement in the 2016 election,” Jordan replied. “I am comfortable.”
“With with [interference in] the 2020 election, are you comfortable [with that]?” Brennan asked.
“There was never an investigation undertaken,” Jordan insisted, refusing to answer the question.
Brennan reminded Jordan that Trump made a request for an investigation.
“It never happened there is all kind of talk about things and it didn’t happen,” Jordan complained.
“And the attempt doesn’t bother you?” Brennan pressed.
Jordan, however, declined to give a straight answer.
“What do the Democrats tell you? there was a quid pro quo,” Jordan said. “The scary thing is the Democrats have been out to get the president.”
Watch the video below from CBS.
Trump turned the Louisiana and Kentucky races into a ‘referendum’ on himself and it ‘backfired in dramatic fashion’: Politico
According to Politico's Alex Isenstadt, Donald Trump put his reputation on the line in the past two weeks to help save one Republican governor's job and win the governorship in a state that went to him by over 20 points in 2016 and it blew up in his face.
In the wake of Trump failing to persuade voters on Louisiana to oust Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and replace him with multimillionaire businessman Eddie Rispone, the Politico correspondent said Trump's attempt to demonstrate his pull with voters "backfired in dramatic fashion."
Trump illiteracy goes viral after he calls Pam Bondi ‘a great womem’: ‘He can’t admit he’s wrong to autocorrect’
President Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Sunday after mistakenly referred to Pam Bondi as a "great womem."
In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump attempted to praise Bondi, who has taken a job at the White House to help with impeachment messaging.
#QAnon people,
meaning of the typo?
"womem"EMElon Musk?? pic.twitter.com/PGVSEeXQzm
— TheGreatAwakening (@TheGreatAwake17) November 17, 2019
How Democratic women drove the 2018 blue wave
After Hillary Clinton lost to a talking yam with criminal tendencies in 2016, a number of people got antsy about the idea that the country was really ready yet to embrace women in politics. But a huge number of Democratic women rejected that narrative and instead decided that the solution was for more women to run for office. The result? A record-setting number of women elected to Congress and a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.
This artivcle first appeared in Salon.