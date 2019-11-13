Rick Wilson claims Jim Jordan will take extreme measures to derail impeachment hearings

On Wednesday, former GOP strategist and Never Trump commentator Rick Wilson warned that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) may have a plan to derail the public impeachment hearings by repeatedly blurting out the alleged name of the whistleblower who first detailed improprieties in President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky:

GOP aide tells me one plan discussed is for Gym Jordan and others to repeatedly use the whistleblower’s name as one of several strategies to blow up the hearings and make the media report on his identity. Be prepared for stunts. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 13, 2019

The whistleblower’s identity is protected under federal law to guard against politically motivated reprisal or threats. Some right-wing media outlets have been circulating what they believe to be the name and personal details of the whistleblower, who is known only to be a CIA official, but the media has refused to repeat this information in the interests of safety.

Regardless, the whistleblower is unlikely to factor strongly into House Democrats’ testimony, as the details in the complaint have now been corroborated by first-hand sources.

Jordan, a longtime Trump defender, was recently transferred to the House Intelligence Committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) because Republicans believe his signature technique of shouting rapid-fire partisan nonsense at congressional witnesses makes him a useful ally to throw off the impeachment hearings.

Wilson’s moniker “Gym Jordan” is a reference to the Ohio State wrestling scandal, in which a school physician allegedly molested 177 athletes. Some of these students allege that Jordan, then a wrestling coach, was approached about the abuse and ignored it, an accusation he denies.