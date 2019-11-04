John Bolton scheduled for deposition on Thursday — but ‘has no plans to testify’: report

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is scheduled to testify Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The hearing was reported by BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton will testify as part of the impeachment probe this Thursday, per an official working on the inquiry. pic.twitter.com/FmvT4qeKhX — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) November 5, 2019

But Bolton is reportedly planning to ignore deposition, according to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Per source with direct knowledge: it’s NOT true that John Bolton is testifying on Thursday. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 5, 2019

Bolton has no plans to testify, and nothing in his posture has changed, per source with direct knowledge. The committee can put him on the schedule but people shouldn’t get too excited about that. https://t.co/YJZCSnIY8z — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 5, 2019