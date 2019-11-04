Quantcast
Connect with us

John Bolton scheduled for deposition on Thursday — but ‘has no plans to testify’: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is scheduled to testify Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The hearing was reported by BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Bolton is reportedly planning to ignore deposition, according to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton scheduled for deposition on Thursday — but ‘has no plans to testify’: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is scheduled to testify Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The hearing was reported by BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton will testify as part of the impeachment probe this Thursday, per an official working on the inquiry. pic.twitter.com/FmvT4qeKhX

— Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) November 5, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fatal stabbing over Popeye’s chicken sandwich in Washington, DC suburb: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas ‘very upset’ Donald Trump claimed not to know him: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's efforts to distance himself from an indictment associate of Rudy Giuliani has reportedly angered the man.

"An associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani who was involved in a campaign to pressure Ukraine into aiding President Trump’s political prospects has broken ranks, opening a dialogue with congressional impeachment investigators and accusing the president of falsely denying their relationship," The New York Times reported. "The associate, Lev Parnas, had previously resisted speaking with investigators for the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings, which are examining the president’s pressure attempts in Ukraine."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image