Quantcast
Connect with us

John Bolton went around Mick Mulvaney — and released aid to Ukraine before resigning: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

The timeline in the administration’s Ukraine scandal changed again on Saturday with a new bombshell new report from Bloomberg News.

“President Donald Trump says he lifted his freeze on aid to Ukraine on Sept. 11, but the State Department had quietly authorized releasing $141 million of the money several days earlier,” Bloomberg reported, citing “five people familiar with the matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State Department decision, which hasn’t been reported previously, stemmed from a legal finding made earlier in the year, and conveyed in a classified memorandum to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. State Department lawyers found the White House Office of Management and Budget, and thus the president, had no legal standing to block spending of the Ukraine aid,” Bloomberg explained.

The report highlights how the administration was divided over the funding, with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — who is also the director of the Office of Management and budget supporting Trump’s decision to block the aid, while others, including then-National Security Advisor John Bolton, reportedly wanted the funds released.

“The OMB has argued all along that the congressional notification by the State Department was only one step and it still had the power to hold the money after it was sent because of its authority to apportion — or distribute — the funds,” Bloomberg explained. “But the State Department disagreed. Taylor, the envoy to Ukraine, said in his testimony that it was remarkable that the legal offices at the State and Defense departments had decided ‘they were going to move forward with this assistance anyway, OMB notwithstanding.’”

“The memo to Pompeo had determined that State had the authority to spend the money — regardless of what Trump was saying through the OMB — and would start the process by Sept. 7. But State officials were also wary of provoking a confrontation with OMB and Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff who still leads the budget office, whose team argued they could block the money through a process known as apportionment,” Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new report suggests that Bolton went around Mulvaney to release the aid.

“What they didn’t know, according to one of the people, was that shortly before Sept. 9, Bolton had relayed a message to the State Department that the funding could go ahead. It’s not clear whether Bolton, who resigned from the job a week later, did so with Trump’s approval,” Bloomberg noted.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton went around Mick Mulvaney — and released aid to Ukraine before resigning: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

The timeline in the administration's Ukraine scandal changed again on Saturday with a new bombshell new report from Bloomberg News.

"President Donald Trump says he lifted his freeze on aid to Ukraine on Sept. 11, but the State Department had quietly authorized releasing $141 million of the money several days earlier," Bloomberg reported, citing "five people familiar with the matter."

"The State Department decision, which hasn’t been reported previously, stemmed from a legal finding made earlier in the year, and conveyed in a classified memorandum to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. State Department lawyers found the White House Office of Management and Budget, and thus the president, had no legal standing to block spending of the Ukraine aid," Bloomberg explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

State Department staffers in full revolt against Trump and Pompeo for smearing and assaults on longtime diplomats: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's administration has been, by general consensus, a dismal time to be a foreign service officer. The State Department has been bleeding talent ever since he took office, and things got worse as Trump fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch while his personal lawyer established a backchannel to extort their president for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Behind the scenes, according to a new profile in The New York Times, many career diplomats are revolting against the president, and cheering on those civil servants who are testifying in the impeachment investigation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP facing a 2020 ‘bloodbath nationwide’ carrying over from 2018 midterms: Kentucky poli-sci professor

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

The fact that Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear managed to pull off a victory against incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Bevin doesn't mean that Kentucky itself is going to be in play in 2020. National and state politics are different animals, and according to the Washington Post, many Republicans who voted to remove Bevin still say they support President Donald Trump.

But, that same article suggests, that doesn't mean that election wasn't a huge wake-up call for the Republican Party.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image