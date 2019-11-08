John Dean: Recent testimony released puts Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘directly at risk’

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is in trouble, according to former Nixon lawyer John Dean.

According to the former White House counsel, the two transcripts released Friday from national security official Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman detail Mulvaney’s involvement in the extortion scandal involving Ukraine.

“It puts him directly at risk. It puts him right in the middle of this whole scheme,” said Dean. “We don’t have enough of the details to know which side of that quid pro quo, whether it’s bribery or extortion or possibly both, but that is one of the crimes that is defined in the Constitution as being impeachable. And it looks like a conspiracy to undertake this activity. It involved the president, it involved Mulvaney, it involved Sondland, who’s been very light on his testimony, and very fuzzy with his memory when there are others whose memory is very clear about what happened.”

Mulvaney did a press conference in October where he confessed to the president’s bribery, saying “quid pro quo happens all the time” in foreign policy. He told people to “get over it.”

