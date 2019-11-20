John Dean says Gordon Sondland just had his ‘John Dean moment’ by flipping on Trump: ‘The truth has come out’

Former White House aide John Dean on Wednesday compared his testimony against President Richard Nixon to the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“This has been called by some commentators a John Dean moment,” CNN host Jake Tapper noted during a break in the testimony. “And there is no person I can think of who is better qualified to weigh in on that than John Dean.”

“Is he the John Dean of this impeachment inquiry?” Tapper wondered.

“His statement certainly caught the Republicans off guard,” Dean replied. “They didn’t pick away — just a few little picky points.”

“His statement is not as voluminous as mine was, there’s not as much misconduct,” he continued. “It’s much more restricted.”

Dean recalled that his statement alone lasted eight hours and he testified for four days.

“But yes, I think he’s in that spirit,” he concluded. “He wanted to tell the truth. He thought that telling the truth and letting it come out was more important than any presidential relationship. It’s a big day in this presidency because the truth has come out about it.”

