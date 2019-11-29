Quantcast
John Dean thinks Sen Graham’s impeachment trick will fail: ‘I don’t think Lindsey has the chops’

Former White House counsel John Dean — who was disbarred for his role in Watergate — poured cold water on a potential defense of President Donald Trump suggested by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow played a clip of Graham attempting to exclude evidence from the predicted Senate trial of Trump.

“The trial in the Senate should mirror trials all over America, hearsay is not admitted unless there’s a valid exception — in any trial in America,” Graham argued. “My belief is that 90% of the testimony being used by the House violates the hearsay rule.”

“Is he right?” Harlow asked.

“I don’t think Lindsey has the chops in the Senate to get that rule ever adopted by the Senate for an impeachment trial,” Dean replied.

Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“They’ve got the precedent of several trials before, there were a number of judges who have been impeached where they layed the rules down there,” he explained. “They didn’t adopt any such special rules for those proceedings, they’re not going to for this one.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Internet argues over what ‘Mick Mulvaney looks like’ after hilarious photo of Trump’s acting chief of staff

Acting White House Mick Mulvaney was spotted wearing quite an outfit after arriving in Florida after a trip to Afghanistan aboard Air Force One.

Mulvaney was wearing a stars and stripes golf shirt, and a Space Force hat.

A photo posted on Twitter by Reuters contract photographer Tom Brenner quickly went viral.

https://twitter.com/tombrennerphoto/status/1200398931223613440

On Twitter, people quickly began speculating as to what Mulvaney looked like.

Here are some of the suggestions and other thoughts:

https://twitter.com/MikeBeauvais/status/1200496851264430080

Rudy’s former press secretary says Giuliani would not hire himself after his antics

Rudy Giuliani's former press secretary blasted the "poor judgment" of his former boss during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

Ken Frydman, who was press secretary for Giuliani's successful bid for mayor in 1993, was interviewed by Ari Melber on "The Beat."

"Do you have a theory as to why he seemed so bent on winning over Donald Trump, something we reported on a little bit before introducing you?" Melber asked.

"He wanted to be president, if you remember, at one time" Ken Frydman replied. "This is as close as he can get to being president."

"And you referred earlier to his lobbying publicly to be Secretary of State. That's something Rudy would have hated if somebody was lobbying publicly to be in his administration," he explained. "You don't float yourself."

Continue Reading
 
 