John Oliver celebrates MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace for all of her ‘bleeping’ swears over Trump
John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” featured MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace in his “And Now This” segment Sunday, collecting the many times the former George W. Bush aide wanted to curse about President Donald Trump on her show.
“And now this,” the segment began. “MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has a real f*cking problem with this president.”
Wallace, who’s never at a loss for a daily takedown of Trump’s White House, typically makes it through her frustration by saying “bleep hole,” “you know bleep off,” “full of bleep,” and other swears.
But this week, Fox News went after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated Iraq War veteran who still serves in the armed forces, and Wallace called them all “chickensh*t.”
“Except those people aren’t chickensh*t like the three of you,” Wallace said of the Fox News panel. “They know he passed a background check that the president’s daughter and son-in-law didn’t.”
You can see Oliver’s segment below:
John Oliver has no idea how Trump could make it through reading in a fireside chat without going off on a rant
"Late Week Tonight" had the final word on this week's porta-potty full of news by taking aim at President Donald Trump's idea of a "fireside chat" reading the summary of his notorious Ukraine call.
"This is over a phone call that is a good call," Trump told the conservative Washington Examiner this week. "At some point, I'm going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it."
Oliver exclaimed: "That is not a good idea!"
He explained that even reading the summary in it's abridged form wouldn't go well given Trump's propensity to go off on a tangent about the border wall, former President Barack Obama and whatever conspiracy theory someone told him that day.
McDonald’s CEO out after revelation about ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald's announced Sunday that president and CEO Steve Easterbrook was out after showing "poor judgment" by engaging in a "consensual relationship" with an employee.
Easterbrook was replaced by Chris Kempczinski, the president of McDonald's USA. Kempczinski was also elected to the board of directors.
"Easterbrook... has separated from the company following the board's determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee," the company said in a statement.
There were no additional details of his ouster, and whether he was fired or allowed to resign.