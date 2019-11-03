John Oliver celebrates MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace for all of her ‘bleeping’ swears over Trump

John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” featured MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace in his “And Now This” segment Sunday, collecting the many times the former George W. Bush aide wanted to curse about President Donald Trump on her show.

“And now this,” the segment began. “MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has a real f*cking problem with this president.”

Wallace, who’s never at a loss for a daily takedown of Trump’s White House, typically makes it through her frustration by saying “bleep hole,” “you know bleep off,” “full of bleep,” and other swears.

But this week, Fox News went after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated Iraq War veteran who still serves in the armed forces, and Wallace called them all “chickensh*t.”

“Except those people aren’t chickensh*t like the three of you,” Wallace said of the Fox News panel. “They know he passed a background check that the president’s daughter and son-in-law didn’t.”

You can see Oliver’s segment below: