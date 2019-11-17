John Oliver explains how the Ukraine scandal so stupid even Fox News ‘idiot’ Steve Doocy should understand it
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver closed out his season with a special report for Fox News hosts who seem to be struggling with the basic understanding of things like “bribery” or the concept that attempted crimes are still actually crimes.
At the top of Sunday’s show, Oliver played a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham who made the argument that if Trump tried to commit a crime and didn’t manage to pull it off, then he’s clearly innocent.
“Attempted bribery isn’t in the constitution,” proclaimed Ingraham, forgetting about what “high crimes and misdemeanors” covers. “Remember, Ukraine got its aid, it was 14 days delayed, big deal. And Ukraine never made any public statement about the investigation.”
“So, wait, hold on,” Oliver cut in. “She’s saying that because the deal didn’t go through, it didn’t matter. But crime doesn’t stop being a crime if it doesn’t work. If you’re trying to blow up an airline and your vest doesn’t go off, you don’t get to go, ‘Welp, no harm, no foul.’ And then sit there watching Detective Pikachu for the rest of the flight. Also, Ukraine only got its aid after the House started asking questions. And the Ukraine president was days away from publicly announcing investigations but canceled his announcement at the last minute after this story started breaking. So, the ‘nothing to see here’ defense is pretty shakey.”
The next argument from Republicans is that the only evidence against Trump is “hearsay.” Oliver explained that it doesn’t matter, because multiple people with varying degrees of evidence, including first-hand knowledge, have come forward to say that Trump was pressuring Ukraine to announce a fake investigation into a fake scandal involving a potential political opponent.
One of the greatest examples of people with first-hand knowledge of the incident was chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who announced live on television that Trump attempted to bribe Ukraine, asking, “So what?”
“So, yes, the fact that there was a quid pro quo is all hearsay, in that you hear people say it all the f*cking time!” Oliver shouted.
The fall-back defense from the right is a partial admission of guilt like, “yes, there was a quid pro quo, but those are totally fine.” He showed an interview with a Republican Party chairwoman who tried to give that defense and ended up humiliating herself on national television. She explained that presidents make deals all the time, and Oliver pointed out that she’s right. Typically presidents make deals for the sake of the United States not for the sake of their own economic or political interest, as Trump did here.
“That’s Trump,” she explained. “I mean, do we want Trump not to be Trump?”
“Yes!” Oliver exclaimed. “Yes! So badly!”
He explained that it’s like Teddy Roosevelt’s famous saying, “speak softly and carry a big stick” were actually “speak softly and try to get as many sticks as possible for your personal stick collection.”
Another argument the right is claiming that the scandal is simply too boring to even care about. Oliver put that argument to rest, saying that if people don’t like this scandal, there are several others involving a payoff to a porn model, hacking from Russia, obstructions of justice similar to Nixons, and many more.
“Pick the Trump scandal you prefer; there’s one for everyone,” Oliver said.
Finally, the Republicans are claiming this scandal is too complicated to understand. Perhaps it is for the likes of Fox News, which can’t even accomplish the “news” part of their name without the president losing his mind.
In one Fox & Friends clip, Steve Doocy had to inform a Washington Times editor that “quid pro quo” was Latin, something one would hope he would know after working in the news business for decades. Having to ask Doocy a question is particularly embarrassing since, as Oliver said, his business card even declares himself “an idiot.”
CNN
This is the energy executive who first exposed Trump’s Ukraine scandal: report
CNN host Chris Cuomo did a special investigative report by Drew Griffin looking at the money trail from Russia to President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
"You probably don’t know Dale Perry, but history may record this energy executive as one of the first who sounded the alarm about what would become President Trump’s impeachment inquiry," said Griffin. "In April, Perry’s former business partner Andrew Favorov, now a director at Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz, says two shady characters had approached him, with a secret management plan to take over the management from the inside. Those two shady characters Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are two low-level, Soviet-born businessmen from south Florida. And they were trying to clear the way for their own gas business."
‘A slam-dunk-case’: MSNBC analysts predict GOP will defend Trump — and ‘the guy is going to get off’
More evidence was outed Sunday as the Wall Street Journal revealed emails from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who promised to keep the White House abreast of President Donald Trump's demand for an investigation by Ukraine. The news prompted an MSNBC panelists to explain that it wouldn't matter how much evidence was presented, Republicans will never vote to remove Trump.
Host Geoff Bennett asked about the witness testimony and preponderance of evidence that "all points in one direction at this point, that President Trump orchestrated this entire" Ukraine investigations.
"It's a slam dunk case, and yet we know the guy is going to get off," said Los Angels Times White House reporter Eli Stokols. "That's effectively what you're saying. Because all the testimony has lined up so closely, the fact that [EU Ambassador Gordon] Sondland has come to come in, and because testimony from [Ambassador Bill] Taylor and others, has had to change testimony, Republicans have no choice -- the president has no choice but to try to dismiss the entire thing as partisan."
Breaking Banner
President helped ‘increase anti-Trump turnout’ in red-state governor’s races — which could spell disaster for the GOP
President Donald Trump was once the Republican Party's greatest asset in an election, mobilizing thousands of supporters to rush to the polls. Recently, however, it seems he's now driving anti-Trump votes up so much that it may no longer be worth the Trump trouble.
“So you’ve got to give me a big win, please,” Trump told a Louisiana crowd this week before the GOP candidate lost the governor's race in a red state.
“What Trump did in Louisiana was increase voter participation. While he increased the pro-Trump turnout, he also increased the anti-Trump turnout. That’s kind of the lesson here,” polling analyst Ron Faucheux told The Washington Post in an interview.