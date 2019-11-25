Judge rules former White House counsel McGahn must obey House subpoena to testify

Former White House counsel Don McGahn can no longer avoid testifying in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

A judge ruled on Monday that McGahn cannot continued defying a subpoena, dealing a major blow to the White House’s efforts to keep its former top lawyer from testifying.

McGahn is a key witness to President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of justice, as he testified under oath that the president gave him orders to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and then ordered McGahn to cover up this order by creating a falsified record that would contradict his own sworn testimony.

McGahn refused to comply with the president’s demands in both cases, according to Mueller’s report.

In the weeks after releasing his report, Mueller emphasized that he could not exonerate Trump of committing a crime based on the evidence he had, while also adding that he would have done so had he been confident that the president didn’t commit a crime.

“and per the Constitution, no one is above the law." Judge Jackson, ordering Trump lawyer McGahn to testify and rejecting Trump’s absurd legal argument — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 25, 2019

MONEY QUOTE: Jackson indicates that any "current or former" senior WH aide subpoenaed by a House committee must at least appear for testimony — even if they claim privilege while testifying. pic.twitter.com/7DEYdItZLG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 25, 2019

BREAKING: Federal judge orders former WH Counsel Don McGahn to testify, shattering the WH’s claims of “absolute immunity.” The long-awaited ruling from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hands Democrats a big win and pierces the White House’s long-standing blockade on witness testimony. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 25, 2019

McGahn ordered to testify. pic.twitter.com/jZSUVYGpuA — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) November 25, 2019

NEW: D.C. federal judge rules for House against Trump admin's claim of blanket exec privilege that has blocked testimony from former WH Counsel Don McGahn: pic.twitter.com/pvLFvYpUvJ — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) November 25, 2019

BREAKING Judge rules ex-White House counsel Donald McGahn must comply with House subpoena in impeachment inquiry, as Trump's claim that top aides have 'absolute immunity' against testifying triggers a historic separation-of-powers confrontation. Bkgrd: https://t.co/9KeWGbW6CQ — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) November 25, 2019

MORE: Jackson expounds on reasons why "immunity" claim for *former* aides is even more spurious. Access to president should be at most a "raincheck" not a "lifetime pass" from testifying. https://t.co/7jMnwV18vo pic.twitter.com/NI9El7hV1B — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 25, 2019

*DOJ WILL APPEAL MCGAHN RULING, SPOKESWOMAN KUPEC SAYS — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 25, 2019