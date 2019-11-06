Judge voids Trump’s ‘religious freedom’ rule that allowed medical providers to use religion as shield to refuse care
A federal judge has just voided President Donald Trump’s rule that allowed medical providers to cite their personal religious or moral beliefs as a reason to refuse to provide care to certain individuals or to perform certain procedures.
Abortion, contraception, and care of LGBT, especially transgender individuals are among the events that, under the Trump rue, providers could refuse patients.
“U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan declared the rule unconstitutional in a decision stemming from a lawsuit by New York and 22 other mostly Democratic states and municipalities,” The Washington Post reports.
The rule came from the Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights, headed by Roger Severino, a right wing religious activist. Severino has a background in working for far right religious organizations and has used his considerable power at HHS to work against women and the LGBTQ community.
2020 Election
‘Americans are rejecting Trump’: Signs of trouble for the president in races seen as barometers for 2020 election
Democrats celebrated big election wins in two US states seen as a test of President Donald Trump's strength ahead of the 2020 elections, while Republicans held fast to a governorship in traditionally conservative Mississippi, results showed Wednesday.
In a sign of trouble for Trump, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear scored a narrow victory in deep-red Kentucky's gubernatorial race over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, who refused to concede.
Doubling the hurt, Democrats gained control of both chambers of the legislature in Virginia for the first time in 25 years, turning a formerly red state solid blue, according to projections by US media, including the New York Times.
The View erupts after Joy Behar goes hard after Tulsi Gabbard on Russia and Fox News appearances
"The View" co-host Joy Behar accused Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to her face of being a Russian asset and Republican dupe.
The Hawaii Democrat has faced those allegations from Hillary Clinton and others, but she vehemently denies the claims, which she finds insulting and offensive.
"I know Hillary Clinton thinks you're a witting asset," Behar said. "You might be unwitting. Not that that means you're stupid, but people can be used."
Gabbard insisted the suggestion was an attack on her intelligence, but Behar moved on with another line of attack.
"One more question," Behar said. "You're on state TV all the time. Why do you go on the Fox channel? It's a propaganda network -- 16 times with Tucker Carlson. I never see you with Chris Wallace or that other guy. What's his name? Bret Baier. They are middle of the road. Why do you go on with Tucker, who is a liar and a propagandist?"
Reporter confronts Jim Jordan after he says Trump’s word is sufficient evidence of no quid pro quo
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) insisted on Wednesday that he takes Donald Trump's word over the word of four other witnesses who indicated that the president pushed Ukraine for a quid pro quo in order to receive promised aid.
While speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Jordan was asked how he weighs the words of different witnesses with regard to Ukraine.
"If one witnesses says there’s no quid pro quo but multiple others say there is, what do you do with that?" the reporter wondered.
"We’ve got the transcript where there’s no quid pro quo," Jordan replied, referring to a White House memo that Democrat believe shows a clear quid pro quo.