Judiciary chairman expects voters to watch ‘riveting’ impeachment hearings — that may result in Trump’s removal

Published

13 mins ago

on

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee explained how televised impeachment hearings could result in Senate Republicans choosing to remove Trump from office when voting following the Senate trial.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“Do you see the process as possibly ending in the removal of the president of the United States?” Hayes asked. “Is that a live possibility in your mind?”

“I think it is a possibility,” Nadler replied. “I don’t know how to estimate the possibility, but I would certainly say it’s not a zero possibility.”

“One of the things that’s going to happen both in the Intelligence Committee open hearings and whatever proceedings that we pursue in the hearings or whatever, is the American people will watch it. I think it’s going to be riveting, the American people will watch it, they’ll develop their own opinions and express those opinions to senators and members of the House,” he explained.

“And I think it’s possible depending on how strong the evidence is and depending on other political considerations that maybe the Senate will act to remove the president. But I’m not going to give an estimate, and I can’t estimate that, but I will say I don’t think it’s a zero possibility,” he continued. “That’s a very cynical view it’s a zero possibility.”

“And I think some Republican senators may take a look at the election results the other day and start thinking maybe I should be a little more fair and not dismissive,” he added.

Watch:

