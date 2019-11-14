Kellyanne Conway denies Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Biden right after clip shows Trump asking for Biden probe
Kellyanne Conway delivered an Orwellian performance during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday in which she denied that President Donald Trump had said something that a video had shown he said mere seconds before.
During a contentious interview, Blitzer rolled a video of Trump from last month in which he came right out and said that Ukraine should launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of the president’s top prospective rivals in the 2020 election.
“If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Trump told reporters when asked what he wanted to see from Ukraine. “It’s a very simple answer — they should investigate the Bidens!”
After this, Blitzer turned to Conway and asked, “Is it appropriate for a president of the United States to ask a foreign leader to investigate an American political nemesis, potential rival, in a campaign?”
“That is not what the president was asking!” Conway insisted, even though the video literally showed Trump asking a foreign leader to investigate his prospective 2020 rival. “He was asking to investigate what the Bidens were doing in 2016, or even before that! He never mentioned 2020!”
According to witnesses Bill Taylor and George Kent, Trump administration officials pushed for Ukraine to make a public announcement on CNN that it was investigating the Bidens as part of a push to damage him ahead of the 2020 race.
