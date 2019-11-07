Kellyanne Conway harps on a single word in impeachment testimony in bungled effort to discredit the quid pro quo evidence
Kellyanne Conway, who serves as a counselor to President Donald Trump, defended the president’s declaration of “no quid pro quo” Wednesday in his solicitation of a foreign power to dig up dirt on one of his chief rivals for the White House in 2020.
Conway was asked by the hosts of “Fox & Friends” about ambassador to the European Union George Sondland, who changed his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry to acknowledge a quid pro quo linking Trump’s demand for an investigation into former Vice President and military aid to Ukraine. She denied that the president had engaged in illegal activity when his administration held up military aid.
“No quid pro quo,” Conway said during her appearance on Fox News. “It’s proven in that statement. I actually thought the transcript releases — and even what he was supplementing there — proved nothing yesterday.”
In an apparent attempt to discredit Sondlad, Conway later picked apart the linguistics of his testimony.
“Ambassador Sondland has said, ‘I presumed.’ How are we going to impeach a president — an extraordinary event in our constitutional democracy less than a year away from the next election — because one witness has said, ‘My interpretation was X.’ Another witness says, ‘I presumed Y,’” Conway said.
“They’re trying to knit together very auspicious and very sparse claims from individuals who are admitting — in the case of ambassador Sondland, he said that he ‘presumed.’ He ‘presumed,'” she continued. “He also admits that he doesn’t know if the aid was held up — or why it was held up. And he still doesn’t know.”
Despite Conway’s denial, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters last month that the president had engaged in “quid pro quo” and that his critics needed to “get over it,” because “there’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.” Mulvaney later attempted to walk back those comments, but that was what he said from the White House podium.
There is also no evidence that Biden or his son was ever accused of a crime in Ukraine. The Trump campaign has promoted a debunked conspiracy theory which claims that Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired when he was vice president in order to protect his son from facing criminal charges, who served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. In fact, there was never any criminal case against Hunter Biden, and the prosecutor was fired due to international pressure over his alleged failure to clean up corruption in Ukraine.
You can watch the full segment below via Fox News:
Breaking Banner
Trump appears to accidentally confirm key detail in report on asking Barr to lie about Ukraine
President Donald Trump again disputed a Washington Post report on his talks with Attorney General William Barr with a curious denial.
The newspaper reported that Trump had asked the attorney general to hold a news conference absolving him of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, but the Post reported that Barr refused.
Breaking Banner
‘Republicans are in a tight corner’ once TV hearings begin — and impeachment witnesses tell all: CNN’s Avlon
On Thursday morning, CNN analyst John Avlon said the Republicans who still want to defend Donald Trump will have their work cut out for them as the House impeachment inquiry comes out from behind closed doors and is televised starting next week.
Discussing the upcoming testimony from Ambassador Bill Taylor, Avlon told "New Day" hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman that GOP lawmakers are about to find themselves in a tough position.
"One of the things we learned from [his] testimony is he's saying, 'Look, Russia is happy about this,'" he began. "The president may think he benefits politically from this, but Vladimir Putin is benefitting geopolitically -- those are the stakes whenever dealing with Ukraine."
Breaking Banner
Mike Pence would sign off on invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office: ‘Anonymous’ book
Vice President Mike Pence would support invoking the 25th Amendment to have President Donald Trump removed from office, according to a new book.
The forthcoming book, "A Warning," purportedly written by an unnamed senior White House official, claims high-level aides are certain the vice president would back the plan to constitutionally remove Trump due to his mental incapacity, reported the Huffington Post.
The author, who wrote an anonymous essay for the New York Times describing a highly dysfunctional White House, describes an informal tally that White House officials took of Cabinet members who would sign off on a letter invoking Section 4 of the amendment, which maps out the process for replacing an incapacitated president with the vice president.