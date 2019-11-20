Quantcast
Connect with us

Ken Starr says ‘it’s over’ for Trump: Democrats know ‘the president in fact committed the crime of bribery’

Published

14 mins ago

on

Former independent prosecutor Ken Starr suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump impeachment could now be a sure thing.

Following the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Fox News host Bret Baier called the witness “very damning” for Trump — and Starr agreed.

“We’ve gotten close to the president,” Starr said of Sondland’s testimony. “The president may have covered himself by saying no quid pro quo, the record is muddled. So we have Gordon Sondland’s understanding. It doesn’t look good for the president substantively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Starr compared the current process to the articles of impeachment that were drafted against President Richard Nixon.

“The third article — contempt. Contempt is you stood in the way of this investigation,” Starr explained. “The Ambassador Sondland spoke vehemently and bitterly about his lack of access to records to help him.”

Starr noted that questions for Sondland from House investigators seemed designed to highlight the president’s “obstruction.”

“The third article of impeachment in the Richard Nixon case, it’s very clear, it’s very succinct, it’s very well done,” he continued. “That just got drawn up today thanks to Ambassador Sondland.”

Starr described Sondland as “quite bitter” towards Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we have now a process crime,” he added. “There will be articles of impeachment, I’ve think we’ve known that. I think it was just confirmed today. Substantively what we’ve heard from [Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is it’s over. We now know — this is his position — we now know the president in fact committed the crime of bribery for something of value.”

“That’s litigable,” he observed. “There are articles of impeachment being drawn up… This is one of those bombshell days.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senators lob out excuses to avoid watching impeachment hearings: ‘Took my kid to school’

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

European ambassador Gordon Sondland's impeachment testimony sent shock waves through Washington D.C. on Wednesday -- but they seemingly weren't felt by Republican senators.

Per CNN's Michael Warren, multiple GOP senators said on Wednesday that they were not watching Sondland's testimony, which directly implicated President Donald Trump in a quid-pro-quo scheme with Ukraine.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), for example, said that he "took my kid to school" instead of watching Sondland, while Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said he was busy "chairing my own hearing."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ken Starr says ‘it’s over’ for Trump: Democrats know ‘the president in fact committed the crime of bribery’

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Former independent prosecutor Ken Starr suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump impeachment could now be a sure thing.

Following the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Fox News host Bret Baier called the witness "very damning" for Trump -- and Starr agreed.

"We've gotten close to the president," Starr said of Sondland's testimony. "The president may have covered himself by saying no quid pro quo, the record is muddled. So we have Gordon Sondland's understanding. It doesn't look good for the president substantively."

Starr compared the current process to the articles of impeachment that were drafted against President Richard Nixon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Emergency neurological symptoms?’ Internet explodes in laughter over Trump’s bizarre ‘I WANT NOTHING’ notes

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump read handwritten talking points as he departed the White House on Wednesday.

His notes were written in Sharpie marker on a notepad.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's remarks.

https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1197200696044654593

https://twitter.com/Lawrence/status/1197207906455822340

https://twitter.com/revrrlewis/status/1197203825595170816

https://twitter.com/jean_yoon/status/1197196681542021121

https://twitter.com/AmandaMarcotte/status/1197204127526330368

https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1197196178057814016

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image