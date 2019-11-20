Ken Starr says ‘it’s over’ for Trump: Democrats know ‘the president in fact committed the crime of bribery’

Former independent prosecutor Ken Starr suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump impeachment could now be a sure thing.

Following the testimony of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Fox News host Bret Baier called the witness “very damning” for Trump — and Starr agreed.

“We’ve gotten close to the president,” Starr said of Sondland’s testimony. “The president may have covered himself by saying no quid pro quo, the record is muddled. So we have Gordon Sondland’s understanding. It doesn’t look good for the president substantively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Starr compared the current process to the articles of impeachment that were drafted against President Richard Nixon.

“The third article — contempt. Contempt is you stood in the way of this investigation,” Starr explained. “The Ambassador Sondland spoke vehemently and bitterly about his lack of access to records to help him.”

Starr noted that questions for Sondland from House investigators seemed designed to highlight the president’s “obstruction.”

“The third article of impeachment in the Richard Nixon case, it’s very clear, it’s very succinct, it’s very well done,” he continued. “That just got drawn up today thanks to Ambassador Sondland.”

Starr described Sondland as “quite bitter” towards Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we have now a process crime,” he added. “There will be articles of impeachment, I’ve think we’ve known that. I think it was just confirmed today. Substantively what we’ve heard from [Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is it’s over. We now know — this is his position — we now know the president in fact committed the crime of bribery for something of value.”

“That’s litigable,” he observed. “There are articles of impeachment being drawn up… This is one of those bombshell days.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT