Kentucky Republicans blasted for using FEC to boot Mitch McConnell critic off his sports talk show

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has long regarded the Federal Election Commission’s every attempt to police corrupt campaign finance as an assault on billionaires’ right to freedom of speech. But this week, McConnell’s allies in the Kentucky GOP turned to the FEC to actually silence the political speech of an opponent.

On Wednesday, the Republican Party of Kentucky filed a federal complaint against Kentucky Sports Radio reporter Matt Jones, a popular radio personality in the state and an outspoken critic of McConnell’s agenda. The complaint accuses him of “misusing multiple platforms paid for by his corporate sponsors to unlawfully promote his US Senate candidacy.”

Jones is considering a Senate run, but has not declared one or campaigned in any way yet, making the GOP’s complaint a severe stretch. But to avoid any legal risks, iHeart Radio pulled Kentucky Sports Radio off the air until the matter is resolved.

Jones hit back at McConnell and the GOP in a furious blog post.

“The complaint is absolute nonsense and very disappointing from someone as powerful as McConnell,” wrote Jones. “I have said repeatedly in public and in filings with the FEC that I am not yet a candidate and I haven’t used the show to raise money or talk about my Exploratory Committee in any way. Nevertheless Senator McConnell has complained that having me on air is unfair and the man who speaks often about the importance of free speech and the exchange of public ideas has decided to cut off mine.”

Jones is one of multiple names floated as potential challengers to McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term in 2020. Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has already declared her candidacy, and has already reported fundraising $10.7 million in three months.