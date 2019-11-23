Quantcast
Connect with us

Key Facebook insider who helped Trump with his 2016 campaign is now working to stop his re-election: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, Deepa Seetharaman of the Wall Street Journal profiled James Barnes, a former Facebook employee who was credited by the Trump campaign as their inside man and “MVP” at the social network — and who is now fighting to defeat the president in 2020.

“James Barnes left Facebook this spring, and said he is now dedicated to using the digital-ad strategies he employed on behalf of the Trump campaign to get President Trump out of office in 2020,” wrote Seetharaman. “Mr. Barnes, who had been a lifelong Republican, has registered as a Democrat and recently started working with a progressive nonprofit called Acronym, where former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe is on the board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a series of interviews over the past three weeks, Mr. Barnes discussed how he helped the Trump campaign leverage some of Facebook’s powerful tools and products to extend its reach,” wrote Seetharaman. “He talked about the pressure he felt behind the scenes, both from the Trump campaign and some colleagues at Facebook. His account sheds new light on Facebook’s role in the Trump campaign and what Democrats are trying to learn from it going into the next presidential election.”

Barnes, who joined Facebook’s ad team in 2013, was assigned to the group that allocated ad sales for Republican campaigns (there was a separate team that allocated ads for Democrats). In April 2016, he met with Trump’s digital director Brad Parscale, and they discussed how to maximize Trump’s exposure on the platform. Barnes advised him to use “engagement custom audiences,” a product he had personally coded that allowed the campaign to target users who liked or commented on Trump’s posts. This feature proved immensely powerful, netting them $2 to $3 dollars in fundraising for every dollar they spent on ads.

Barnes also played around with which demographics responded to which kinds of ads, testing everything from the dimensions of the ads to the colors to whether they said “Give” or “Donate.” And he also became the point man for the Trump campaign, with Parscale telling him Trump would complain about Facebook on national TV unless he solved various technical problems the campaign was having.

This was in stark contrast to Democratic campaigns, which in theory had similar access to these tools from the other political ad team, but did not take full advantage of them.

Ultimately, Barnes voted for Hillary Clinton, despite everything he had done to assist the Trump campaign. He has said his role in Trump’s rise haunts him, and after a stint trying to work on non-political advertising platforms, he has now signed on with Acronym to beat Trump at his own game.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s White House is engaging in a war on words in order to save him from impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

These days, witnessing the administration’s never-ending cruelty at the border, the shenanigans of a White House caught red-handed in attempted bribery in Ukraine, and the disarray of this country’s foreign policy, I feel like I’m seeing a much-scarier remake of a familiar old movie. The cast of characters and the headlines are different, but the thinking underlying it all is, in many ways, eerily reminiscent of what we as a nation experienced during the early years of the Global War on Terror, particularly when it comes to the interactions between the White House and the public. As then, so today, there is distrust, there are conflicting facts, and there is little in the way of a widely agreed upon narrative about what’s happening, no less how to interpret those events.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bolton associates were forced to secretly work around Trump’s people to undo the damage of Ukraine extortion: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

According to The Daily Beast, John Bolton and his aides tried to go around President Donald Trump's "three amigos" — E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry — to mitigate the damage of the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukraine into providing dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

"In the days following a July meeting at the White House, senior officials in the National Security Council reached out to their Ukrainian counterparts in an effort ... to establish a direct line of communication with Kyiv, according to officials in both the U.S. and Ukraine," reported national security journalist Erin Blanco.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump and the ‘imposter syndrome’: Living life in fear of being exposed as a fraud

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2019

By

Victor Lustig (which fittingly translates as “funny”) was born in Bohemia in 1890. He was a child of unusual charm and imagination and managed to use these talents in unique ways during his life.This article first appeared in Salon.

Taking advantage of his mastery of several languages, he tricked the passengers of ocean liners steaming between Paris and New York City, making them believe that he had a money-making machine. He sold the machine at the exorbitant price of $30,000. Over 12 hours, he said, the machine would produce two $100 bills.

However, as Lustig’s supply of those bills was limited, once they were finished, the machine ceased producing them. When the buyers realized what had happened, Lustig was long gone.

Continue Reading
 
 