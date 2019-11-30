Kid Rock walloped on Twitter for ‘sad-drunk’ attempt to defend obscene Oprah rant: ‘Dude, it’s time for rehab’

On Friday, right-wing singer-songwriter Kid Rock was caught in an extremely obscene tirade against billionaire media tycoon Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh*t,’” he said. “F**k her, she can s**k d*ck sideways … If you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, ‘OK, fine. F**k off sideways.'”

Shortly after, he apparently unrepentant, he tweeted an apparent defense of his behavior:

My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…🏳️‍🌈 I said fuck that and her. End of story. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) November 29, 2019

Kid Rock, who routinely performs on stage in front of Confederate battle banners and who has previously leveled other personal attacks at Oprah, was soon buried in scorn by the internet:

You're a sad drunk trying to stay relevant. #ETTD — Cristina J 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@TampagirlC19655) November 30, 2019

On hours it takes a damn lot to be pulled off stage at a bar Nashville. Yet somehow you managed to accomplish it by being drunk & running your mouth. Oprah’s been living rent free in your head this whole time. Damn! https://t.co/t38VPKh7GY — Lauren Robertson (@LLRobertson75) November 30, 2019

My favorite part is how you only had one good album like 20 years ago. Oprah is still relevant. — Ally (@allygatorbeans) November 30, 2019

And I bet he wrote it down so fast it was like he was on even MORE trucker speed than he is usually on — Simon Coates (@coatsieboy) November 30, 2019

Drunken rants are always the proper way to address ancient grievances.

Especially on stage.

Well played, genius. — Minty (@msdayvt) November 30, 2019

That pretty much sums it up. — Kelstore (@Kelstore1) November 30, 2019

