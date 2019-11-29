Kid Rock shocks audience as he attacks Oprah and Joy Behar in drunken ‘racist’ rant
According to the folks over at TMZ, a video featuring Kid Rock pleading his case that he’s not a racist while going on a drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey is “truly an ugly sight to behold.”
The “clearly intoxicated” rocker/rapper was caught on video ranting at a bar in Nashville, where he also attacked The View co-host Joy Behar and, inexplicably, former talk show host Kathy Gifford.
After describing performing a sex act with Winfrey and Behar, Rock declared that people who call him racist are “f*ckin’ weird.”
As he carried on, a person behind the camera can be heard saying, “This is so racist!”
“F*ck Oprah Winfrey,” Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, continued. “F*ck Kathy Gifford.
Watch the video below, via TMZ:
Boris Johnson allies panicked Trump will go ‘off script’ in UK next week and kill the prime minister’s hold on power
With Donald Trump scheduled to visit London next week for a NATO summit, allies of Prime Minister Boris Johnson are holding their collective breath hoping the American president won't say the wrong thing and possibly damage Johnson's hold on power before the December 12 election.
According to Bloomberg, "A few hours in the genteel English countryside next week could be the biggest risk to Boris Johnson in the final stretch of his election bid. The British prime minister will interrupt his campaign to briefly host NATO leaders at a luxury resort with a golf course and spa," where he will likely meet one-on-one with Trump in what some suggest could turn into a "trainwreck."
Mexico warns will not allow US military operations against cartels
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Friday he would not allow the US to conduct cross-border armed operations, after Donald Trump vowed to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups.
The US president has been talking tough on the powerful drug cartels since one was allegedly responsible for the massacre of nine women and children from a US-Mexican Mormon community in northern Mexico on November 4.
Trump tweeted after the killings that the US was ready to help Mexico "wage war on the drug cartels," and he followed up this week by vowing to add Mexican cartels to the US blacklist of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Georgia’s GOP governor to defy Trump after ‘tense’ White House meeting
In an attempt to win back women who've abandoned the GOP in recent years, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The move contradicts the wishes of President Trump and others in the GOP, who pushed for the appointment of Trump loyalist U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. The appointment is intended to fill the seat of Republican Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down due to health issues.