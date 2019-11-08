KY Republican Senate president tells Matt Bevin to ‘call it quits’ if he can’t prove voter fraud in election he lost
According to the president of the Kentucky Republican Senate, the state’s governor, Matt Bevin, should concede his loss to Democrat Andy Beshear if his upcoming recanvass effort doesn’t shed new light on the vote totals, the Courier Journal reports.
“It’s time to call it quits and go home, say he had a good four years and congratulate Gov.-elect Beshear,” Stivers said this Friday.
After losing to Beshear by over 5,000 votes, Bevin refused to concede due to voting irregularities — a claim he has yet to provide evidence for.
Stivers also said Bevin’s effort is causing blowback from citizens who are accusing him of trying to steal an election.
Other Republican figures have voiced skepticism of Bevin’s recanvass.
“For all the Republicans who scream and yell that we shouldn’t overturn an election with impeachment and removal of the president, they should feel exactly the same way about overturning an election for the governor’s race,” Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, according to the Courier Journal.
Rep. Jason Nemes, (R-Louisville) said that the “best thing” for Bevin to do is to “concede the election today so we can move on.”
Also speaking out was Rep. John Blanton (R-Salyersville), who said that there was no hard evidence to back up rumors of election problems.
“The last thing anyone wants to do is overturn a constitutional election,” Blanton said. “We want the will of the people to be done.”
Featured image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Former White House National Security staffer: Ukraine ‘quid pro quo’ extortion coordinated by Chief of Staff Mulvaney
Former Special Assistant to the President Fiona Hill, a National Security Council staffer responsible for Russia and Ukraine, testified before Congress that President Donald Trump's extortion of Ukraine was coordinated by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
“Ambassador Sondland, in front of the Ukrainians, as I came in, was talking about how he had an agreement with Chief of Staff Mulvaney for a meeting with the Ukrainians if they were going to go forward with investigations,” into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, Hill said, CNN reports, according to the House-released transcript.
EU ambassador ‘blurted out’ quid-pro-quo plan to Ukrainians even before Trump’s infamous call: Fiona Hill
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified last month that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland spilled the beans on a quid-pro-quo plan just two weeks before President Donald Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Specifically, Hill told investigators that a quid-pro-quo proposal came up during a July 10th meeting with Ukrainian officials in which they were working to prepare for a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky.
"Then Ambassador Sondland blurted out: Well, we have an agreement with the chief of staff [Mick Mulvaney] for a meeting if these investigations in the energy sector start," she said.
A ‘freight train’ of damning info is about to slam into Trump — and the GOP knows it: Watergate investigator
According to the Judiciary Committee lawyer during the Watergate investigation, today's Republican Party sees a freight train coming at them as the impeachment trials begin.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, former Judiciary counsel Michael Conway said that it's important that the committees have taken the next steps to make the hearings public because the American people should be aware of what witnesses are revealing.
"Public hearings are going to be crucial," Conway said. "You will notice what Republicans were saying, they were demanding everything should be public. Now they saying, 'No public hearings! No public hearings!' Everything should be behind closed doors. They recognize what’s coming. A freight train is coming of information that’s going to sway public opinions that the president did something jeopardizing the national security and frankly was illegal."