Lindsey Graham ‘is like hypocrisy on steroids’: Bill Maher goes off on the South Carolina Republican

MSNBC anchor Bill Maher ridiculed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday’s “Real Time” on HBO for his defense of President Donald Trump during the impeachment inquiry.

“People use this phrase, ‘on steroids’ way too much, but he’s like hypocrisy on steroids,” Maher said.

So he presented 24 things that people don’t know about Graham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My spirit animal is the jellyfish,” was one item.

“When I was in school, kids would tease me by calling me ‘Lindsey,'” another item said.

Many of the jokes appeared to refer to Graham’s private life.

“If you saw just five seconds of the videotape Trump has on me, everything would suddenly make sense,” an item read. “For three weeks in 1992, I was married to Liza Minnelli.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“John McCain’s last words to me were, ‘Let go of my hand,'” an item revealed.

Watch: