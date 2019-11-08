Quantcast
Lindsey Graham ‘is like hypocrisy on steroids’: Bill Maher goes off on the South Carolina Republican

MSNBC anchor Bill Maher ridiculed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday’s “Real Time” on HBO for his defense of President Donald Trump during the impeachment inquiry.

“People use this phrase, ‘on steroids’ way too much, but he’s like hypocrisy on steroids,” Maher said.

So he presented 24 things that people don’t know about Graham.

“My spirit animal is the jellyfish,” was one item.

“When I was in school, kids would tease me by calling me ‘Lindsey,'” another item said.

Many of the jokes appeared to refer to Graham’s private life.

“If you saw just five seconds of the videotape Trump has on me, everything would suddenly make sense,” an item read. “For three weeks in 1992, I was married to Liza Minnelli.”

“John McCain’s last words to me were, ‘Let go of my hand,'” an item revealed.

Watch:

‘All the people Trump supported got their asses kicked’: Bill Maher breaks down the election results

Comedian Bill Maher reviewed Tuesday's election results on HBO's "Real Time" on Friday.

Maher discussed the role of President Donald Trump in the midterms.

"All the people Trump supported got their asses kicked," Maher said.

"Like a dog. Like a dog," he said, impersonating the president.

"What killed the Republicans was the suburbs," he explained. "Remember when Trump said, 'You have to vote for me, you have no choice,' and soccer moms said 'hold my juice box.'"

"It's interesting, Trump has never had the cities, now he's lost the burbs," Maher noted. "He still polls well in hamlets, whistlestops, one-horse-towns, bumf*cks, and wide areas of the road.

Diamond and Silk panic that there is a ‘War on Thanksgiving’ during Fox News appearance

Diamond & Silk decried the so-called war on Thanksgiving with Ainsely Earhardt on President Donald Trump’s favorite morning show “Fox & Friends,” a continued battleground for the conservative culture wars.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Social media personalities and political activists Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, who go by the names Diamond & Silk, told “Fox and Friends” they were upset by a recent HuffPost editorial, which called on Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving to do so in a way that reduces their carbon footprint in order to account for climate change.

