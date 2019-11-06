Lindsey Graham rolls out new defense of ‘incoherent’ Trump who is ‘incapable of forming a quid pro quo’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) rolled out a new defense of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, suggesting that the leader of the free world was too incompetent to be impeached.

“What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward towards Ukraine — it was incoherent,” Graham told reporters. “It depends on who you talked to. They seemed to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.”

“So, no, I find the whole process to be a sham,” he added.

Earlier this week, Graham was forced to abandon earlier talking points in defense of Trump after U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland change his testimony to say that the president tried to extort Ukraine.

