Lindsey Graham: Senate can ignore ‘invalid’ impeachment if it doesn’t expose the whistleblower
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that he will consider any impeachment “invalid” unless it exposes the identity of the whistleblower who outed President Donald Trump’s alleged extortion of Ukraine.
While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham suggested that the Senate does not have to fulfill its constitutional obligations to try the president if the House impeachment is deemed “invalid.”
Graham praised Republicans in the House who have called on both the whistleblower and Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to testify.
“I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn’t allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid,” the South Carolina senator declared. “Because without the whistleblower complaint, we wouldn’t be talking about any of this.”
“I also see the need for Hunter Biden to be called to adequately defend the president,” he added. “And if you don’t do those two things, it’s a complete joke.”
House Democrats have argued that the whistleblower’s identity does not need to be exposed because the complaint against Trump has been corroborated by witnesses who have come forward.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Lindsey Graham: Senate can reject vote on ‘invalid’ impeachment if it doesn’t expose the whistleblower
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that he will consider any impeachment "invalid" unless it exposes the identity of the whistleblower who outed President Donald Trump's alleged extortion of Ukraine.
While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham suggested that the Senate does not have to fulfill its constitutional obligations to try the president if the House impeachment is deemed "invalid."
Graham praised Republicans in the House who have called on both the whistleblower and Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to testify.
"I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn't allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid," the South Carolina senator declared. "Because without the whistleblower complaint, we wouldn't be talking about any of this."
Breaking Banner
Nikki Haley accuses Rex Tillerson and John Kelly of trying to recruit her to undercut Trump: report
According to a report in the Washington Post, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to enlist her aid in undermining President Donald Trump.
Relying upon a copy of Haley's new book, “With All Due Respect,” the Post states that the former GOP governor of South Carolina found Tillerson particularly "exhausting."
Nikki Haley forgives Trump’s racist ‘go back’ slur on Ilhan Omar: ‘I appreciate where he was coming from’
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently downplayed a racist slur from President Donald Trump, who said that four non-white Democratic congresswomen should go "back" to their home countries.
In July, the president attacked freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MI) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Twitter. Soon after, supporters chanted "go back" at Trump rallies.
During an interview on the CBS Sunday Morning program, Haley was asked if the president's remarks are "appropriate."