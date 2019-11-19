Quantcast
‘Losing his grip on reality’: Trump mocked for attacking Pelosi over a quote that actually came from Fox News

Published

28 mins ago

on

Early Tuesday morning, President Trump took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), misattributing a quote to her that actually came from a Fox News reporter.

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”

According to various reports, Trump was inadvertently quoting Fox News chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel, who said during a broadcast Monday night that “Pelosi circulated a memo to Democrats tonight telling them it would be dangerous to let voters decide President Trump’s fate when it comes to the Ukraine investigation.”

Regardless of the quote’s origin, the president’s words sparked a lot of discussion in the comment thread that developed beneath his tweet.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Perfectly impeachable’: George Conway says Vindman and Williams testimony is ‘absolutely devastating’ for Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

On Tuesday, as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified publicly about their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal, conservative lawyer George Conway called the testimony "devastating" for President Donald Trump — and proclaimed his conduct both impeachable and criminal.

This testimony, from two witnesses to the July 25 call, is absolutely devastating. That call was absolutely “perfect,” all right—perfectly impeachable.

And criminal.

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Obama officials torch Trump’s press secretary for ‘bald-faced lie’ about leaving mean notes

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday told a tall tale about Obama officials -- and now many of them are calling her out for it.

While talking to reporters, Grisham alleged that Obama staffers in January 2017 left notes that read, "You will fail" for Trump officials.

The story immediately raised suspicions among reporters who were skeptical that such notes would have remained a secret for nearly three years, especially given how leak-prone the Trump White House has been.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Vindman debunks Trump’s CrowdStrike conspiracy theory — and agrees it was promoted by Putin

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

At the public impeachment hearing on Tuesday, Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman asked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about President Donald Trump's anti-Ukraine conspiracy theories discussed on the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman stated flatly that he had seen no evidence to support any of them and noted that they were being promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump asks President Zelensky for a favor, and then raises this theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election," said Goldman. "He says in the highlighted portion, 'I would like you to do us a favor though. Because our country has been through a lot. And Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say CrowdStrike. I guess you have one of your wealthy people. The server, they say Ukraine has it.' Now, Col. Vindman, was this statement based on the official talking points that you had prepared?"

Continue Reading
 
 
