‘Losing his grip on reality’: Trump mocked for attacking Pelosi over a quote that actually came from Fox News
Early Tuesday morning, President Trump took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), misattributing a quote to her that actually came from a Fox News reporter.
“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”
Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.” @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019
According to various reports, Trump was inadvertently quoting Fox News chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel, who said during a broadcast Monday night that “Pelosi circulated a memo to Democrats tonight telling them it would be dangerous to let voters decide President Trump’s fate when it comes to the Ukraine investigation.”
Regardless of the quote’s origin, the president’s words sparked a lot of discussion in the comment thread that developed beneath his tweet.
No. What @SpeakerPelosi is saying is, it’s dangerous to allow a corrupt traitor like you to break laws and piss all over the Constitution unchecked. This has zero to do with the election, and everything to do with protecting and defending our democracy. #Trump #Pelosi
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 19, 2019
If trump were to claim insanity, what would that mean for his Administration that covered it up?
— Cat (@Redskin_girlnm) November 19, 2019
His quote is completely wrong, here’s the real quote from her: “That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections”
— Trond Zaphirax (@zaphirax) November 19, 2019
Hardly. Pelosi logically thinks it’s dangerous to wait to remove you from office until the election you’ve already asked two foreign nations to rig in your favor.
She’d be crazy to think otherwise.
— ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) November 19, 2019
When I see you quote someone, I immediately doubt your honesty. So let me check and see if you prove me wrong and are honest for once.
And, no, you lied again. You just strung together a lot of words that aren’t what she said or meant, Lord of Lies.
— JRehling (@JRehling) November 19, 2019
Reminder that President Trump’s re-election is likely also being helped by Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Israel (pending their election aftermath). And, we cannot trust FBI and Homeland Security to stop foreign interference.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 19, 2019
The danger is that you invite help from our adversaries. The Russians may interfere more aggressively this time, given your refusal to protect our elections. Plus other adversaries may be emboldened to interfere also, given your penchant for selling favors for personal gain.
— Hettie (@StHettie) November 19, 2019
More #fakenews from @realDonaldTrump.
Trump bashed Nancy Pelosi for an impeachment quote. It actually came from a @FoxNews reporter.
Trump is losing his grip on reality or he is just a pathological liar. https://t.co/MrHbjjpM5y
— (((AlanRosenblatt, Ph.D.))) (@DrDigiPol) November 19, 2019
‘Perfectly impeachable’: George Conway says Vindman and Williams testimony is ‘absolutely devastating’ for Trump
On Tuesday, as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified publicly about their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal, conservative lawyer George Conway called the testimony "devastating" for President Donald Trump — and proclaimed his conduct both impeachable and criminal.
This testimony, from two witnesses to the July 25 call, is absolutely devastating. That call was absolutely “perfect,” all right—perfectly impeachable.
And criminal.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019
Former Obama officials torch Trump’s press secretary for ‘bald-faced lie’ about leaving mean notes
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday told a tall tale about Obama officials -- and now many of them are calling her out for it.
While talking to reporters, Grisham alleged that Obama staffers in January 2017 left notes that read, "You will fail" for Trump officials.
The story immediately raised suspicions among reporters who were skeptical that such notes would have remained a secret for nearly three years, especially given how leak-prone the Trump White House has been.
Vindman debunks Trump’s CrowdStrike conspiracy theory — and agrees it was promoted by Putin
At the public impeachment hearing on Tuesday, Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman asked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about President Donald Trump's anti-Ukraine conspiracy theories discussed on the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman stated flatly that he had seen no evidence to support any of them and noted that they were being promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"President Trump asks President Zelensky for a favor, and then raises this theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election," said Goldman. "He says in the highlighted portion, 'I would like you to do us a favor though. Because our country has been through a lot. And Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say CrowdStrike. I guess you have one of your wealthy people. The server, they say Ukraine has it.' Now, Col. Vindman, was this statement based on the official talking points that you had prepared?"