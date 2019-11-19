‘Losing his grip on reality’: Trump mocked for attacking Pelosi over a quote that actually came from Fox News

Early Tuesday morning, President Trump took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), misattributing a quote to her that actually came from a Fox News reporter.

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.” @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019

According to various reports, Trump was inadvertently quoting Fox News chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel, who said during a broadcast Monday night that “Pelosi circulated a memo to Democrats tonight telling them it would be dangerous to let voters decide President Trump’s fate when it comes to the Ukraine investigation.”

Regardless of the quote’s origin, the president’s words sparked a lot of discussion in the comment thread that developed beneath his tweet.

No. What @SpeakerPelosi is saying is, it’s dangerous to allow a corrupt traitor like you to break laws and piss all over the Constitution unchecked. This has zero to do with the election, and everything to do with protecting and defending our democracy. #Trump #Pelosi — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

If trump were to claim insanity, what would that mean for his Administration that covered it up? — Cat (@Redskin_girlnm) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

His quote is completely wrong, here’s the real quote from her: “That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections” — Trond Zaphirax (@zaphirax) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardly. Pelosi logically thinks it’s dangerous to wait to remove you from office until the election you’ve already asked two foreign nations to rig in your favor. She’d be crazy to think otherwise. — ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) November 19, 2019

When I see you quote someone, I immediately doubt your honesty. So let me check and see if you prove me wrong and are honest for once. And, no, you lied again. You just strung together a lot of words that aren’t what she said or meant, Lord of Lies. — JRehling (@JRehling) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminder that President Trump’s re-election is likely also being helped by Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Israel (pending their election aftermath). And, we cannot trust FBI and Homeland Security to stop foreign interference. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 19, 2019

The danger is that you invite help from our adversaries. The Russians may interfere more aggressively this time, given your refusal to protect our elections. Plus other adversaries may be emboldened to interfere also, given your penchant for selling favors for personal gain. — Hettie (@StHettie) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

More #fakenews from ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩.

Trump bashed Nancy Pelosi for an impeachment quote. It actually came from a @FoxNews reporter.

Trump is losing his grip on reality or he is just a pathological liar. https://t.co/MrHbjjpM5y — (((AlanRosenblatt, Ph.D.))) (@DrDigiPol) November 19, 2019