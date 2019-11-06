Losing Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin formally requests ‘recanvass’ of election results
Republican Governor Matt Bevin, who lost his re-election race Tuesday night despite tremendous support from President Donald Trump, has refused to concede. His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, has been declared the winner by news organizations.
The one-term Tea Party Republican governor who went into election day as the second-most disliked governor in the nation on Wednesday formally petitioned the Kentucky Secretary of State to “recanvass” the election results.
Bevin, who was ushered in by an anti-LGBT element after he embraced embattled county Clerk Kim Davis (photyo), spent a good portion of his time as governor waging war against the state’s teachers so viciously he even, without evidence or proof, blamed striking teachers for the rape of children. No rapes were reported during that single-day strike.
Secretary of State Allison Grimes posted Bevin’s request, in which he claims there were “multiple reports of voting irregularities.”
She has granted his request. The recanvass, which could be described as a light recount of totals only, not a recount of votes, will be performed next week on Thursday.
My office has received a recanvass request from @GovMattBevin. The recanvass will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 14th at 9:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lwpCTk8ncm
— Alison L. Grimes (@KySecofState) November 6, 2019
Kentucky, unlike many other states, has no formal recount mandate. Some states by law are required to perform a recount if the results are within a certin number of votes or if the number of margin of votes falls below a certain percentage.
Bevin lost to Beshear by just over 5000 votes, about a 0.4% margin.
Calling Bevin’s questionable claims “dangerous for democracy,” election law and voting rights professor Josh Douglas is calling on Bevin to produce evidence of “irregularities,” saying he is unaware there were any.
It is dangerous for democracy for Bevin and his campaign to claim "voting irregularities" without providing any evidence whatsoever. He must explain these alleged reports immediately. #KYGov https://t.co/N4OVlfYZ9x
— Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) November 6, 2019
He MUST immediately disclose what kind of "voting irregularities" he is citing.
Saying this without evidence undermines people's confidence in the legitimacy of our elections. Officials from all sides must call him out and demand that he provide evidence or stop these claims. https://t.co/WWFDjk57Vj
— Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) November 6, 2019
Meanwhile, some have expressed suspicion about the GOP’s possible efforts to somehow undermine the results.
Journalist, and voting rights and elections expert Daniel Nichanian earlier Wednesday issued what could be considered a warning:
Read coverage of Scott’s 2014 or 2018 candidacies, or read coverage of Bevin’s campaign, or read coverage of FL 2020.
We are too attached to acting as though we live in a healthy democracy to treat these elections for what they are. And these politicians know, & exploit, that.
— Taniel (@Taniel) November 6, 2019
Breaking Banner
BeBest photo-op goes awry as Melania Trump faces protest from hospital staff for fostering ‘hatred and division’
First lady Melania Trump was protested on Wednesday during a photo-op in Boston.
"Melania Trump's visit Wednesday to a Boston hospital, was met with something the first lady doesn't normally encounter on her solo trips: dozens of protesters," CNN reports. "As Trump's motorcade pulled into Boston Medical Center, located in the city's South End, protesters on a grassy area in front of the building held signs and chanted, most decrying the immigration stance and policies of her husband, President Donald Trump."
The event was part of the first lady's "Be Best" campaign.
"Those in the crowd were primarily hospital employees, upset that Melania Trump's visit would create a public photo opportunity aligning members of the Trump administration with Boston Medical Center, 30% of whose patients don't speak English as a primary language, according to the hospital's website," the network noted.
Operator of Uber self-driving car that killed a woman was subject to grueling work hours: report
According to a report from Business Insider, the Uber self-driving car that hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in March of last year was occupied by a sleep-deprived employee who was subject to grueling work hours.
The day before the incident, which killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, back-up driver Rafaela Vasquez went to sleep at 5 a.m., only to start the next shift at 7:30 pm, according to documents released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday. The documents reveal that the driver was part of a team that operated 40 heavily-modified Volvo XC90 SUVs. Many of the team's shifts take place during the overnight hours. Vasquez usually worked the "Juliet" shift, from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. from Friday to Monday.
James Dean ‘cast’ in new movie, 64 years after death
More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to special effects that recreate his image from old footage and photographs.
Dean, who died aged 24 in a car crash in 1955, has been "posthumously cast" in Vietnam War action-drama "Finding Jack," the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.
Production house Magic City Films obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family for the screen adaption of Gareth Crocker’s 2008 novel.
The book tells the story of US military dogs that were deployed and later abandoned in Vietnam.