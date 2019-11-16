Louisiana Democrat re-elected governor — despite Trump’s rallies for the Republican candidate

The Associated Press has called the Lousiana’s governor’s race for incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards.

Edwards triumphed over Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, who called to concede.

The outcome is another major political loss for President Donald Trump, who had held multiple campaign rallies for Rispone.

During his most recent rally, Trump begged the crowd to give him a “big win” in the election.

Eddie Rispone has conceded the #lagov race to Gov. John Bel Edwards, giving the Democrat four more years in ruby red Louisiana despite Trump’s best efforts to flip the seat. Edwards camp says Rispone called minutes ago to concede. #lagov #lalege — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) November 17, 2019

AP calls Louisiana governor’s race for the Democratic incumbent. The second red state to elect a Democrat in the face of a push by President Trump. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 17, 2019

And both outcomes give Senate Republicans, about to become impeachment jurors, reason to consider whether they need Trump as much as he needs them. https://t.co/3Fcyxb4nHz — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) November 17, 2019

Edwards in his victory speech: "Our shared love for Louisiana is always more important than the partisan differences that sometimes divide us. And as for the president: God bless his heart." — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) November 17, 2019

PLEASE don't overlook this: This fall was the first election where tens of thousands of Louisianans on parole & probation were eligible to vote. (Bipartisan law passed last year.) The SoS didn't do nearly enough to reach out. But @FIPVOTENOLA did tremendous outreach work. — Taniel (@Taniel) November 17, 2019

Since Trump took office, Democrats have flipped governorships in: Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, Illinois, Maine, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Kentucky. And now, held the governorship in Louisiana, where Trump won in 2016 by 20 points. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 17, 2019

And so the WH went 1 for 3 on the 2019 gov races. Both losses had circumstances/candidates that won’t be replicated in 2020, but nationalizing the campaigns didn’t quite work. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 17, 2019

Trump had visited Louisiana three times in five weeks to support Republican challenger Eddie Rispone in the runoff and still, Democrat John Bel Edwards won in a state that Trump carried in 2016 by nearly 20 percentage points. https://t.co/cFOxLSUbwO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 17, 2019

2016 Presidential Results: KY: Trump +30

LA: Trump +20

MS: Trump +18 2019 Governor Results: KY: Dem +0.4

LA: Dem +2 (est.)

MS: Rep +5.5 — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) November 17, 2019

Excuse me, Um hey is this on? @realDonaldTrump is destroying the @GOP. Time to end this season or the Apprentice and fire him. https://t.co/iz3ozTmS8N — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 17, 2019

I know the South is hot but we got shaaaaade: https://t.co/Ia1u4p6rKZ — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) November 17, 2019

Here's your exurban swing: St Tammany Parish (on NOLA's north shore) Mary Landrieu got 28.2 in 2014 Tonight JBE got 40.2 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 17, 2019

This has to be among Trump's worst weeks as president. -Stone convicted

-Two impeachment hearings

-Attack on Yovanovitch backfires

-Holmes overheard Trump/Ukraine call

-Rudy faces deeper legal peril And now:

-And now, LA gov loss https://t.co/Xa7k8j4nE2 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 17, 2019

Crowd at @JohnBelforLA watch party in Baton Rouge just went wild after the local station called the race for the Democratic Governor. #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/4Z7hAGZnUD — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) November 17, 2019

