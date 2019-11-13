Quantcast
‘Love the smell of stupid in the morning’: Internet destroys Fox News contributor who doesn’t know ‘what language quid pro quo is’

A “Fox & Friends” interview went off-the-rails when the opinion editor of a right wing media outlet tried to discredit House Democrats who begin open impeachment inquiry hearings against President Donald Trump today. But it seems The Washington Times’ Charles Hurt managed to only discredit himself, based on social media responses.

“When you hear Adam Schiff and other Democrats use all these squirrelly words like ‘quid pro quo,’ ‘bribery,’ all these things, it’s all because they can’t specify exactly where Donald Trump broke any law or did anything particularly wrong,” said Hurt, who is also a Fox News contributor, and a contributor to the far right wing outlet Breitbart.

“They have to move away from quid pro quo because there was no quid, and there was no quo. Ukraine got its money and there was no investigation. So when there’s no quid or pro, you can’t keep saying quid pro quo. Even though I don’t know what that means, really. I don’t know what language quid pro quo is,” Hurt told Fox News’ Steve Doocy.

Doocy was forced to inform Hurt quid pro quo is Latin.

Much of America already knows that Democrats do not have to prove Trump broke any laws to be impeached. The Founding Fathers purposely structured impeachment in the Constitution to give Congress broad powers and leeway to determine what “high crimes and Misdemeanors” means. But it also specifically mentions bribery as an impeachable offense along with treason.

Americans also know that attempts to  commit crimes are still crimes.

Here’s Hurt:

And some responses:

