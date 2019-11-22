Maddow breaks down front pages from ‘coast to coast’ to show the developing impeachment narrative
The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC examined how the impeachment hearings were being covered across the country on Friday.
“Expert: Ukraine meddling lie” was the front-page headline in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
The Tampa Bay Times ran with, “Hill: Discord serves Putin.”
In Maine, the Portland Press Herald headline was, “Witness: ‘Fictions’ about Ukraine help Russia.”
“Election-tampering theory called a fiction,” was the headline in the San Antonio Express-News.
Maddow highlighted the Russia angle, a storyline that was developed further on Friday with a bombshell New York Times report.
Breaking News: Russia has been mounting a disinformation campaign for years to frame Ukraine for its 2016 election meddling, U.S. intelligence officials told senators.https://t.co/sa55LAb0kU
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 22, 2019
Maddow noted that a journalist from one of The Times‘ competitors called the story “eye-popping.”
Eye-popping story from NYT. It says, in essence, that Trump and his GOP allies have been caught in a Russian intelligence deception in their 2016 conspiracy allegations about Ukraine. https://t.co/CzIFN3dlhs via @NYTimes
— David Ignatius (@IgnatiusPost) November 22, 2019
Watch: