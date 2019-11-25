Maddow reveals the book ‘you want to read’ to understand Trump’s unexplained ties to Russia

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday offered high praise for a new book detailing President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

The book Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump was written by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the co-founders of Fusion GPS.

“I’ve read kind of all the books on this subject. I mean, not like there’s a whole library of them, but there’s a number of books on this subject,” Maddow noted. “This is the one you want to read.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason I think this book is sort of the one you should read of all the books written about this subject is because I feel fairly steeped in this matter and I learned something on every page,” Maddow noted.

The host interviewed Simpson and Fritsch, who discussed why actions by Congressional Republicans backfired and allowed the book to be published — plus the “enduring mystery” over Trump’s ties to Russia.

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II: