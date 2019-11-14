Many Republicans privately admit their party is now ‘built largely on lies’: White House veteran
In the wake of the first day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, contributor for The Atlantic and conservative think-tank fellow Peter Wehner wrote that yesterday’s testimony from senior US diplomat Bill Taylor “was merely another massive boulder in the avalanche of evidence against the president.”
“We are well beyond the point that any disinterested person can deny that the president abused his power and acted in a corrupt manner, in ways the American founders explicitly warned against,” Wehner writes.
According to Wehner, yesterday’s hearing only deepened the “complicity” of Republicans in Trump’s latest scandal.
Wehner goes on to write that it’s not just the “partisanship and political tribalism” that makes the Trump era so unusual.
“It is the degree to which the transgressive nature of Trump—his willingness to go places no other president has gone, to say and do things that no president before him has done—has exposed the Republican Party.”
The end goal for the Republican party, Wehner says, is to “defend Trump at all costs.”
One can be critical of Democrats and also believe the following:
“The Republican Party under Donald Trump is a party built largely on lies, and it is now maintained by politicians and supporters who are willing to ‘live within the lie,’ to quote the great Czech dissident (and later president) Václav Havel. Many congressional Republicans privately admit this but, with very rare exceptions—Senator Mitt Romney of Utah is the most conspicuous example—refuse to publicly acknowledge it.”
You can read Wehner’s full op-ed here.
Many Republicans privately admit their party is now ‘built largely on lies’: White House veteran
In the wake of the first day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, contributor for The Atlantic and conservative think-tank fellow Peter Wehner wrote that yesterday's testimony from senior US diplomat Bill Taylor "was merely another massive boulder in the avalanche of evidence against the president."
"We are well beyond the point that any disinterested person can deny that the president abused his power and acted in a corrupt manner, in ways the American founders explicitly warned against," Wehner writes.
According to Wehner, yesterday's hearing only deepened the "complicity" of Republicans in Trump's latest scandal.
Breaking Banner
Ohio GOP bill may bar teachers from penalizing students who give creationist answers on biology tests: ACLU
A bill that passed Ohio's House of Representatives this week is being criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union for vague language that could prevent biology teachers from penalizing students who give creationist answers to questions about evolution.
Local news station WKRC reports that the legislation, which passed the House and is now awaiting debate in the Ohio Senate, states that "students can't be penalized if their work is scientifically wrong as long as the reasoning is because of their religious beliefs."
Breaking Banner
Legal experts point out the giant flaw in Trump’s claims about rooting out Ukraine corruption
Legal experts are noticing that President Donald Trump wasn't asking for a real investigation of Joe Biden, only one that could provide fodder for the news media.
Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that Trump wanted Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter in an interview with CNN, in exchange for congressionally approved military aid or a White House visit.
"Trump demanding a Zelensky announce an investigation of Biden, 'in front of a microphone” gives the game away,'" tweeted Jennifer Taub, a professor at Vermont Law School. "If the real goal was to investigate corruption, a CNN announcement would be the wrong approach. Genuine investigations are kept secret."