Massive anti-coup protests explode across Bolivia ‘against the many violations to Democracy’
“Do you think we are ignorant?”
Chanting “resign now” to Bolivia’s interim, self-declared president Jeanine Añez, protesters across the Latin American country on Friday made their displeasure with the overthrow of the government by right-wing Christian extremists last Sunday known.
Thousands of demonstrators marched through the cities of La Paz and El Alto. Friday’s protests follow days of unrest as the Bolivian people rejected Sunday’s coup, which forced democratically-elected President Evo Morales to resign and flee the country.
An Indigenous woman, in comment to RT Thursday, asked if the coup leaders thought the people of Bolivia were ignorant of what was happening in the country.
“¿Creen que somos ignorantes?”: El contundente discurso de una mujer indígena a lo que sucede en Bolivia https://t.co/a6TmEMPk7b pic.twitter.com/POCHkQrLxy
— RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) November 15, 2019
Friday’s demonstrations were a show of force by the Bolivian people against the coup government. Video and photographs from the country showed long stretching lines of people waving the Indigenous wiphala flag and calling for Añez to step down.
Protests against the coup d’etat in #Bolivia are getting bigger and bigger. People from all over Bolivia are marching in support of #EvoMorales #BoliviaResiste
pic.twitter.com/PEHf5Nb01A
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) November 15, 2019
A drone recorded a kilometer column of protesters marching through several streets of Cochabamba, Bolivia, in a massive protest to demand the resignation of Jeanine Áñez pic.twitter.com/vpx2EEYyWF https://t.co/4qvuYMQeLm
— etienneyerovi (@yerovietienne) November 15, 2019
#Bolivia: Massive protests against the coup continue, “Resign the self-proclaimed interim president”#EvoMorales #BoliviaResiste #EvoEsElPresidente
pic.twitter.com/dZ5CNYWRM0
— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) November 15, 2019
La Paz, 1:30pm: Mass march against the coup administration and with chants aimed at the police for repressing the Bolivian people to uphold unconstitutionality. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/YzvcP4ORBm
— Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 15, 2019
La Paz, 2pm: Thousands against the many violations to democracy and the rights of the people under the coup. #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/3p98WNSXlf
— Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 15, 2019
Bolivia: indigenous people demand the resignation of Jeanine Áñez
Evo Morales supporters protest against the coup in Bolivia and ask that the ‘self-proclaimed’ president Áñez “resign now.” pic.twitter.com/vvNa0AAHBX https://t.co/DG4kGd94Vr
— etienneyerovi (@yerovietienne) November 15, 2019
“Evo Morales has been a good man,” a supporter identified as Sonia told Democracy Now! Thursday. “He worked for the people. He didn’t rob from us like these thieves who want to shake up the state and kill us like dogs, as if we’re not humans.”
Fox’s John Roberts: Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch caused ‘a lot of damage’ to foreheads at the White House
On today's edition of Your World, Fox News Neil Cavuto asked White House correspondent John Roberts what he thinks the consequences will be for President Trump's apparent attempt to intimidate former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- at the very moment she was testifying at the second public hearing of the House's impeachment inquiry.
"I don't know how much political damage that tweet is going to do, Neil, but certainly I think there was a lot of damage here at the White House to a collective group of foreheads as people went like this..." Roberts said, while mimicking someone smacking their forehead in frustration. "...as the President tweeted that out right in the middle of the hearing."
‘American hero’ Marie Yovanovitch gets standing ovation ‘drowning out and effectively answering’ GOP’s ‘limp objections’
'Poignant and Perfect'
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was heralded with a standing ovation as her five-plus hours of calm and patriotic testimony ended and House Republicans tried to commandeer the last whiffs of Friday's impeachment proceedings.
Republicans demanded they be given extra time to speak as the hearing was gaveled to a close, claiming they had been disparaged and had the right to respond.
They did not.
As she stood and began to walk away, audience members in the gallery cheered, and gave Ambassador Yovanovitch a standing ovation.