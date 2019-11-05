Matt Bevin refuses to concede — and plans to ask a judge for a recount in Kentucky: Politico reporter

Republican Governor Matt Bevin is reportedly not going to concede after election results showed him losing re-election in Kentucky.

Politico correspondent Alex Isenstadt says a Bevin aide told him the campaign would not concede.

News – Bevin aide tells me Bevin won't concede and expects to go to recount — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) November 6, 2019

Under Kentucky law, there is no mechanism for an automatic recount and the Bevin campaign would have to convince a judge to authorize a recount.

In his victory speech, Democrat Andy Beshear said he had not yet talked to Bevin, but said his expectation was that the governor would “honor the election.”

Watch: