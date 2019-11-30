McConnell busted for sudden silence on ‘real friend’ Joe Biden once Trump began his ugly attacks

“Now, McConnell has remained conspicuously quiet as three Senate committee chairmen have begun two separate probes into his onetime ‘trusted partner,'” said Kane, who noted that Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now opening an investigation into Biden to try to get the Ukraine dirt on his son that Trump was seeking when he withheld military aid from the country.

“McConnell’s handling of Trump’s focus on the Bidens will prove more crucial than whatever Graham, who faces reelection in 2020, cooks up in his committee,” wrote Kane. “In an impeachment trial, McConnell does not have the same sort of procedural power that he regularly wields, but he holds more clout than any Senate leader in a generation and can make his views known in a way that will probably determine outcomes on which witnesses to call and when to end the proceedings.”

“Biden supporters cannot even fathom the idea that McConnell actually believes the allegations coming from Trump and his allies,” wrote Kane. “Ted Kaufman, the former top Biden aide who replaced him in the Senate in 2009, returned to Washington that day in December 2016 to honor Biden. Kaufman saw McConnell’s speech as a throwback to less partisan times, a genuine bond between two leaders. ‘That is a great example of the Senate of 40 years ago,’ said Kaufman.”

“As he closed out his remarks, McConnell told the story about Biden in Louisville talking about how they really were good friends. ‘It was true then, and it is true today,’ McConnell said three years ago,” concluded Kane. “It remains to be seen whether that is true two months from now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.