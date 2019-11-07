Mexico probes narco group ‘La Linea’ in Mormon murders
Mexico alleged Wednesday that a drug cartel called “La Linea” massacred nine Mormon women and children in a case of mistaken identity, but devastated relatives insisted their loved ones were deliberately targeted.
The three women and six children, who had dual US-Mexican citizenship, were killed in a hail of bullets Monday as they drove on a rural road between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, which border the United States.
Eight other children managed to escape, six of them wounded. The case has caused shock on both sides of the border and prompted US President Donald Trump to call for a “war” on Mexican cartels.
He said investigations indicated the group had sent a squadron to the lawless mountain region where the attack occurred to fend off potential incursions by a rival gang, Los Salazar, which is based in Sonora, after recent clashes between the two.
But relatives rejected a case of mistaken identity, saying they believe their family was deliberately targeted.
“I have to emphasize there was no dueling cartels and there was no crossfire that our family were caught up in. They were murdered — massacred — solely by one acting cartel from Chihuahua,” family member Lafe Langford Jr. told AFP.
Adran LeBaron, the father and grandfather of some of the victims, said that according to two of the surviving children, their aunt exited her SUV, arms raised in surrender, only to be mowed down with gunfire.
“So where is the mistaken identity? There was no mistake here,” he told Mexican TV network Televisa.
The two families involved, the LeBarons and Langfords, have been targeted by criminal groups in the past.
Benjamin LeBaron, founder of a crime-fighting group called SOS Chihuahua, was assassinated in 2009 after he led protests over the kidnapping of his 16-year-old brother, who was released after the family refused to pay a ransom.
– Harrowing survival story –
The families are part of a large group of US Mormons who emigrated to Mexico in the late 19th century, fleeing persecution for their traditions, including polygamy.
As they prepared to hold a funeral Thursday for their slain loved ones, details continued to pour in on the eight surviving children’s harrowing ordeal.
Lafe Langford told CNN that after riddling the cars with bullets and setting one of them alight, the gunmen pulled survivors from one of the cars and told them to flee.
Realizing their shot and bleeding siblings would not make it far, two adolescent children helped the others to hide in the brush. One then went for help, he said.
“The details that are coming from them are just — they’re just hard to hear, the heroic actions, the loneliness they felt in those mountains for hours and hours all shot up and wounded, carrying each other in their arms. And just the effort by these six children to survive and come home to their father,” he said.
“I mean, what they went through, what they experienced, I don’t — we don’t have the capacity just to imagine what these children went through.”
The victims ranged in age from eight months to 12 years.
Another child, a three-month-old baby, was found wounded but alive on the floor of one of the cars, where her mother had put her when the shooting began.
An eight-year-old girl was also missing for more than 10 hours, before being found unharmed several kilometers (miles) away.
– FBI help –
Information on the case remains murky.
Authorities had initially blamed a different criminal group active in the region, Los Jaguares, but had moved beyond that theory by Wednesday.
Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said investigators found more than 200 .223 caliber bullet casings manufactured by American gunmaker Remington at the scene.
That type of round is commonly used in military-style assault rifles.
He added that 70 percent of the guns linked to crimes in Mexico come from the United States.
The attack has highlighted the lawlessness in much of the border region, the scene of frequent turf wars between cartels fighting over lucrative drug trafficking routes into the United States.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico “will share information” with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the ongoing probe.
‘The truth looked bad for Donald Trump’: Here are 5 stunning moments from the first day of Roger Stone’s trial
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, finally faced a jury of his peers on Wednesday as the first full day of his trial began.
He stands accused of lying to Congress, obstructing Congress, and witness tampering in the course of the Russia investigation. Stone, who has spent a career billing himself as a political "dirty trickster" and is known for, among other things, proudly showing off a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, denies the allegations.
But the U.S. Justice Department maintains it has substantial documentary evidence to prove its allegations, and it began to make its case to the jury on Wednesday, some of which had already been laid out in Stone's indictment.
NYTimes’ Maggie Haberman nails Trump’s wrong claim ‘fact-checkers’ were once people who called to check facts
President Donald Trump posted a strange and false tweet after midnight Thursday claiming that fact-checkers were once people who called to "check the facts." It was something that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman found disturbing because there will be people who believe him.
"Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as 'Fact Checkers' would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use 'Fact Checkers' anymore, they just write whatever they want!" Trump tweeted.
"It’s scary how many people will read this tweet and believe this is a) true or b) reflective of how reporting process works," Haberman tweeted.
French film icon Catherine Deneuve suffers stroke — but is expected to recover
The veteran French actress Catherine Deneuve is in a Paris hospital after suffering a small stroke, her family told AFP Wednesday.
The 76-year-old screen icon who made her name in such classic films as Luis Bunuel's "Belle de Jour", Roman Polanski's "Repulsion" and Jacques Demy's "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", had a "very limited stroke which is reversible", her family said in a statement.
"Happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while," said the statement, issued on behalf of her family by her agent Claire Blondel.
Deneuve is arguably the most famous French actress of all time, having starred in more than 100 films, most recently alongside Juliette Binoche in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth".