Michael Bloomberg is running for president in Alabama

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is filing for president in Alabama, according to the New York Times.

Bloomberg has threatened to step into the primary in absence of a viable moderate alternative to left-leaning Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden was seen to be that person, but after a series of campaign blunders, Bloomberg indicated he was rethinking getting involved.

The filing deadline for Alabama was the next state that was coming to a close quickly, the next state in the list is Arkansas, so if Bloomberg files there as well, it’s a sign he’s officially running nationwide.

Bloomberg is the second billionaire to file for the presidency after Tom Steyer.

