Michael Bloomberg is running for president in Alabama

Published

3 mins ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is filing for president in Alabama, according to the New York Times.

Bloomberg has threatened to step into the primary in absence of a viable moderate alternative to left-leaning Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden was seen to be that person, but after a series of campaign blunders, Bloomberg indicated he was rethinking getting involved.

The filing deadline for Alabama was the next state that was coming to a close quickly, the next state in the list is Arkansas, so if Bloomberg files there as well, it’s a sign he’s officially running nationwide.

Bloomberg is the second billionaire to file for the presidency after Tom Steyer.

You can read the full report at The Times here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Roger Stone in serious trouble as prosecutors play jury audio of him allegedly lying to Congress

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

On Thursday, one of the final loose ends from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation inched closer to being tied up as the criminal trial of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone continued.

According to Dan Friedman of Mother Jones, prosecutors showed particularly damning evidence in the latest day of the trial: audio clips of Stone allegedly lying to Congress.

Among the tapes were Stone telling Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) he only communicated with his intermediary with WikiLeaks "Over the phone," and told Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that "He's not an email guy."

Trump is weak in rural America — and it could ‘spell bad news’ for his 2020 re-election: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's base has always thought to have been rural America, where conservatives tend to dominate, and Republican officials govern. But according to The Washington Post, that isn't exactly the case.

While rural counties went overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016, he only has about half of their support currently. Less than half of rural America (48 percent) approves of the job Trump is doing as president, a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showed. That is less than expected, particularly when compared to other groups like non-college whites and Evangelical Christians.

