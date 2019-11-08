Mike Bloomberg urged to buy Fox News: ‘The greatest thing that he could do for the country’

If former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg wants to do something to help defeat President Donald Trump, Republican George Conway has an idea: buy Fox News.

Bloomberg owns his own news empire with tighter editorial standards than Fox News when it comes to factual information and avoiding the promotion of conspiracy theories. Fox, by contrast, has struggled as the demand for coverage of Trump requires an increased amount of suspension of disbelief. Bloomberg could fix that problem and raise the standards for factual information on the network.

“Seriously, that would be the greatest thing that he could do for the country,” Conway suggested.

